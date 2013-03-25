New Peter Kay sitcom Car Share will hit iPlayer before TV

Say what you like about Peter Kay but you can't deny that his new sitcom Car Share will debut on iPlayer before it's shown on BBC One. Because that is a fact.

Car Share follows two unlikely co-workers forced to share a company car with no doubt hilarious yet occasionally heart-warming consequences.

It's coming to iPlayer first as part of a trial scheme that the BBC is running - last week the Beeb also announced that BBC Three is creating six short dramas specially to run on iPlayer before TV as well.

First BBC Three, now Peter Kay. Talk about setting that quality bar high, Aunty.

Blips are TechRadar's new news nuggets that you'll find percolating through the homepage - or you can see them all by hitting the blip keyword below.