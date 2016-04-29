Best Firefox security add-ons 2016

LastPass

How long is a piece of string? Not long enough to wrap itself around all of the add-ons available for Firefox, we'll warrant. Trying to choose the top five extensions is next to impossible if you don't set yourself some parameters, so for this roundup we've decided to focus on those plugins that will help boost your privacy and security in some way or other.

Whether it's blocking intrusive cookies, putting a cap on the number of intrusive ads that overwhelm your browser or making sure you have a secure place to store all your online passwords, we've got you covered.

Make sure you explore Firefox's built-in security and privacy tools too – visit 'Options > Privacy' to ask sites not to track you, then switch to 'Security' to verify that Firefox is set to alert you whenever a site attempts to install an add-on, and to block dodgy websites. Once done, your browsing experience will be that little bit safer.

Everyone needs a secure password manager, and that password manager needs to be portable and easily shifted from place to place. Despite last year's much-publicised hack, LastPass remains one of the safest cloud-based managers out there, and remains our favorite Firefox extension.

You can install it on either desktop or mobile for free. You then pay US$12 (about £8.20, AU$15.74) per year if you want access across all your devices - a small price for the added convenience. Let it generate strong, random passwords for all your sites, leaving you the simple task of setting up (and remembering) a strong master password. The stronger this is, the harder it is for hackers to get at your passwords, even if LastPass itself is compromised.

Switch on two-factor authentication and your passwords will be as safe as they can be. Throw in its form-filling tools and wide device and browser support, and you're onto a winner.

Read on to discover more of our favourite Firefox browser extensions for staying safe and secure online. Have we missed one of your favourites? Let us know in the comments below.