PS5 could instantly launch you into multiplayer mayhem

Sony has published a patent that appears to detail how the PS5 will support the launch of direct gameplay. In other words, it's how the PS5 could let players jump straight into aspects of different games (such as match-making, continue save game etc) without having to boot up the full game.

The Sony patent, published by USPTO and titled 'dynamic interfaces for launching direct gameplay', details how the PS5's operating system will allow players to set "templates" to jump into game activities almost instantaneously.

This means you could be able to jump into Overwatch match-making, for example, straight from your home screen. This would prevent the need to take steps such as booting up an entire game and selecting particular games modes. It would also make it easier for players to quickly jump between the games they have installed.

Faster than ever

(Image credit: Sony)

We already knew that the PS5 ultra-fast SSD will allow us to install and remove parts of games rather than the full product, so it makes sense that you would be able to access those parts separately too.

Mark Cerny essentially revealed this same direct gameplay launching system in last year's Wired interview, explaining that Sony wants players to be able to jump into games with little obstacle.

"We don't want the player to have to boot the game, see what's up, boot the game, see what's up," Cerny said. "Multiplayer game servers will provide the console with the set of joinable activities in real time.

“Single player games will provide information like what missions you could do and what rewards you might receive for completing them – and all of those choices will be visible in the UI.”

Sony did promise the PS5 will be fast, but the next-generation console could surpass our expectations - and use storage much more efficiently.

via Multiplayer First