Canon 5D Mark III shipping still delayed

Canon has said that shipping of the new Canon 5D Mark III is still on hold after an investigation into a problem with the top LCD plate.

Reports appeared overnight of how Canon had fixed the problem - by using tape to cover the areas causing supposed light leaks which could cause the exposure value to change when the top LCD light was switched on in extremely dark situations.

Speaking to TechRadar, a representative for Canon UK said, "Shipping is temporarily on hold while we review current stock. We expect normal service to resume within the next couple of weeks."

Canon is offering anybody experiencing problems with their camera a free service, while it has also said that only certain cameras should be affected by the issue.

On the official Canon website, the company claims "when shooting with a lens attached, this change in exposure value will not significantly affect the shooting results."

The 5D Mark III had already begun shipping when the problem was identified, with many websites reporting on the problem. The representative said that pre-order sales had been "extremely healthy".

Costing around £3,000 (body only), the 5D Mark III is the successor to the popular 5D Mark II and was announced back in March.