Nintendo Switch owners are finally getting a port of Pikmin 3

Nintendo has announced that Pikmin 3 Deluxe is coming to the Switch. It's an enhanced port of the well-received 2013 Wii U game, and it'll release on October 30 of this year.

In Pikmin 3, you play a marooned space explorer, and manipulate little organic beings called Pikmin to do your bidding. Different types of Pikmin perform different functions – and you can order them around to collect fruit, reach new areas and sometimes topple enemies.

It's sort of like the Nintendo version of a real-time strategy game, and a follow-up to two cult favorite GameCube titles. Here's a trailer for Pikmin 3 Deluxe:

This package will feature all the game's original DLC, new side content and the ability to sample the game's story with another player. If you've never played Pikmin before, you might've encountered the character Olimar in Super Smash Bros, where he's a regular fixture.

The original release was one of the nicest-looking games on Wii U – hopefully it can find a new audience on Switch.

Which other Wii U games are still waiting for a Switch port?

Nintendo has been pretty savvy at getting its Wii U exclusives onto Switch, with New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and even obscure RPG Tokyo Mirage Sessions making the leap to the newer hardware.

Even then, though, some games are still trapped on Nintendo's old console, which was a big flop compared to the Switch. These include Xenoblade Chronicles X, the HD remakes of Zelda games Twilight Princess and Wind Waker, and Super Mario 3D World.

The latter, though, has been rumored for a Switch port to celebrate Mario's 35th anniversary this year.