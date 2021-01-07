New Samsung TV 2021: every QLED and MicroLED TV announced so far

Samsung has started showing off its premium 4K and 8K QLED TVs for 2021, and we’ve got the lowdown on what’s new this time around.

Every year, a new generation of new Samsung TVs is unveiled, bringing with it a host of picture advancements, design overhauls, and new iterations of existing television models. This year is now different, in that a huge amount is, in fact, different – and we’ve got the lowdown on the flagship QLED sets announced by Samsung so far.

CES 2021 is upon us, and while the massive annual tech expo has been forced to go online this time around (for obvious reasons), we’re still seeing plenty of big announcements, especially around televisions.

Samsung has only shown off a handful of high-end models so far, with a mix of 4K TVs and 8K TVs, as well as a refresh to Samsung The Frame that drastically slims the television down. It’s also unveiled a new version of its MicroLED display, The Wall, that creeps into some more reasonable sizing options and can even split its picture into multiple screens. Whatever excites you the most out of those, we can be sure that there’ll be more of its ilk within the coming months as the rest of the new Samsung TV range comes to light.

New Samsung TVs for 2021

Samsung Neo QLED 8K TVs

(Image credit: Samsung)

Samsung QN900 Neo 8K QLED TV (screen sizes TBD): The Samsung QN900 is the top-of-the-line Samsung 8K display in 2021. It features the Infinity Display that offers an edge-to-edge image with no bezel and a metal chassis. It uses Samsung’s OTS Pro sound for built-in 6.2.2-channel surround sound, and of course the 8K Quantum Processor. Expect it to cost serious money when it arrives later this year.

Read our hands on Samsung QN900 8K QLED TV review

Samsung QN800 Neo 8K QLED TV (screen sizes TBD): The QN800 has incredibly thin bezels, though Samsung's matrixing technology that reduces the gap between where the pixels end and bezel begins is exclusive to the company's top-of-the-line Samsung Neo QN900 TV QLED 8K TV. Still, the QN800 does have ultra-wide viewing angle support that you don’t get on the QN700, and that’s relatively crucial if you’re thinking about going any larger than 65-inches.

Read our hands on Samsung QN800 8K QLED TV review

Samsung QN700 Neo 8K QLED TV (screen sizes TBD): The Samsung Q700 Series will return in 2021 with a new version of the Q700 that made its debut last year. It’s still the entry-level 8K model this year, but it will see the benefit of the MiniLED backlights and the 8K Quantum Processor. You’ll still get the ultra-widescreen game mode, and VRR support, but it is missing a few step-up features that you’ll find in the QN800.

Samsung Neo QLED 4K TVs

Samsung QN90A Neo QLED TV (screen sizes TBD): Turning to 4K TVs, the head honcho is the new Samsung QN90A Neo QLED. The variation of MiniLED technology that it uses means that this year’s model will suffer from even less blooming than in prior years, and it should reach a slightly higher peak brightness level thanks to the greater density of LEDs. On top of that, the new Quantum Processor redirects power to where it’s needed on the screen for brighter HDR highlights and better local dimming, plus Samsung says that there’s also black level data boost to bring out more details in dark areas. An ultra-bright QLED that handles black levels like an OLED? We can’t wait to see it in person.

Samsung QN80A Neo QLED TV (screen sizes TBD): If the QN90A is a bit too far out of reach, Samsung will be making a successor to the moderately affordable Samsung Q80T that we saw in 2020 with the Samsung QN80A. The QN80A will also use Neo QLED technology to get those brighter HDR highlights and better local dimming. There will also be a QN85A that uses the OneConnect Box, but you should be able to save some money if you don’t mind plugging in your cables directly to the back of the TV.

Crystal UHD TV models

Samsung AU9000 (screen sizes TBD): Samsung’s Crystal UHD TV lineup will return in 2021 with two new models, the AU9000 and AU8000. Both models will feature a slimmer chassis than last year’s models from around 59mm to 25mm in depth, and a dynamic refresh technology to make a native 60Hz refresh rate seem like a 120Hz panel thanks to Motion XCelerator Turbo. You’ll also get AMD FreeSync on 60Hz TVs.

Samsung AU8000 (screen sizes TBD): The Samsung AU8000 Series is the cheapest Samsung TV we know about in 2021. It’s definitely going to be a native 60Hz TV with 4K support and it will probably use a basic quad-core processor. That said, if you’re after the cheapest new Samsung TV, the AU8000 will be the one to keep an eye out for.

Lifestyle TVs: The Wall, The Frame

(Image credit: Samsung)

Samsung The Wall 2021 (88-inch, 99-inch, 110-inch): Samsung says that this is the year its MicroLED TV tech “comes home”. We’ve seen various iterations of The Wall over the years, all of them carrying huge price tags and at sizes almost no-one can fit in their home – but that looks set to change this year. The cost is unconfirmed, but at a smallest 88-inch size, it’s certainly more realistic a proposition than ever before. The set will even be able to split its picture into four distinct screens for multi-channel viewing, and we’re excited to see exactly what this feature can do.

(Image credit: Samsung)

Samsung The Frame 2021 (screen sizes TBD): There’s a new iteration of Samsung’s fashion-forward Frame TV, which apes the style of a picture frame and offers up to 14,000 artworks in a dedicated Art Store (for paid subscribers) to make sure your TV’s looking good even when you’re not watching Netflix. This year’s model is a lot slimmer, at just 24.9mm thick, and we expect sizing options to match last year’s (32-, 43-, 50-, 55-, 65-, and 75-inch). The 43-inch model is said to work in a portrait orientation too, but we’re not expecting the mechanical rotations of the Samsung Sero here.

New Samsung TV tech

What's new in Samsung TVs this year?

While most years offer a boost in contrast here and a new upscaling algorithm there, Samsung’s 2021 Neo QLED lineup is actually the biggest step forward for the South Korean electronics maker in the last five years. What Neo QLED promises is smaller LED backlights – similar but not quite identical to – the MiniLED technology Samsung uses in The Wall.

Because the LEDs are clustered closer together, Neo QLED TVs promise radically increased brightness, reduced blooming and wider viewing angles. In tandem with a built-in light sensor and upgraded Quantum Processor, a Neo QLED TV can redirect power at the drop of a hat, boosting bright HDR highlights in one part of the screen, while dropping other parts to near-black.

Although the resulting image will never quite have the same contrast OLED TVs have (with their self-emissive pixels), Neo QLED TVs will hit 100% color volume for DCI-P3, and have a higher peak brightness overall – so expect them to be super bright and colorful.

On the software side of things, Samsung is upgrading Tizen to better meld with our new work-from-home lifestyles. For starters, it’s adding remote access will allow you to browse your office PC from your home Samsung TV, and when it’s time to relax with family and friends, you’ll be able to do Google Duo calling straight on your smart TV by attaching an HD webcam.

(Image credit: Samsung)

What gamers will appreciate is that all the new Neo QLED TVs shown so far support 4K/120 gameplay with VRR (AMD FreeSync Premium Pro and Nvidia G-Sync) as well as ALLM. Samsung says the TVs average 9.8ms input lag and HGiG if you connect your PC. Two final neat features for gamers are the 32:9 aspect ratio mode which, on a 65-inch TV, is about 59-inches across and wider than the largest ultra widescreen gaming monitor, plus a new Game Bar that displays real-time FPS and input lag.

We have yet to hear much in the way of new chassis design, but Samsung is touting a few of the improvements it’s made to Object-Tracking Sound technology that adds two additional tweeters for enhanced dialogue and an active voice amplifier that measures ambient noise in the environment and raises the mids to audible levels. These are small features and will only be available in the highest-end models, but they’re worth noting all the same.

Lastly, in terms of aesthetics, expect to see a return of the OneConnect box, which outsources all of your HDMI, power inputs and the like into a piece of hardware separate from the TV, preventing a mess of cables hanging down from your new display and Ambient Mode for its high-end sets, too, which helps the television to blend in with your decor by mimicking the color and pattern of the wall behind it, stylishly displaying the news, weather, and more.

New Samsung TVs for 2020

(Image credit: Samsung)

Samsung Q950TS 8K AI QLED (available in 65, 75, 85 inches)

US model numbers: QN85Q950TSFXZA

UK model numbers: QE65Q950TSTXXU, QE75Q950TSTXXU, QE85Q950TSTXXU

The flagship 8K QLED for 2020 is a real beauty. The Q950TS has a near-invisible bezel for an expansive 99% screen design, and top-of-the-range AI processing, as well as an innovative OTS+ surround sound speaker system built into the frame of the television. HDR10+ is a given too. If you want an 8K TV this year, and cash is no issue, this is likely the set you want. (You'll already find it in our best Samsung TV 2020 guide.)

The Q950TS has launched in the US and UK, with a 82-inch model retailing at $13,000 (around AU$21,400). You can now order the 65-inch, 75-inch, or 85-inch models in the UK for £5,999, £7,999 and £11,999 respectively too.

Find out more in our Samsung Q950TS 8K QLED review.

Samsung Q900TS QLED TV (available in 65, 75, 86-inch)

US model numbers: QN65Q900TSFXZA, QN75Q900TSFXZA

UK model numbers: QE65Q900TSUXXU, QE75Q900TSUXXU

The next step down from the Q950TS flagship, this set features the same multi-dimensional OTS+ audio and high-end 8K HDR picture – though without the same all-screen design or One Connect box. Starting at $5,499 (around £4,400 / AU$8,700) for the 65-inch model.

Find out more in our Samsung Q900TS QLED TV review.

(Image credit: Samsung)

Samsung Q800TS QLED TV (available in 65, 75, 82-inch)

US model numbers: QN65Q800TAFXZA, QN75Q800TAFXZA, QN82Q800TAFXZA

UK model numbers: QE65Q800TAUXXU, QE75Q800TAUXXU, QE82Q800TAUXXU

This year's cheapest 8K QLED model, also with OTS+ audio. Starts at $3,499 / £3,999 (around AU$5,300) for the 65-inch model.

Find out more in our Samsung Q800TS 8K QLED review.

Image Credit: Samsung (Image credit: Samsung)

Samsung Q700T (available in 55, 65-inch)

UK model numbers: QE55Q700TATXXU, QE65Q700TATXXU

Retailing at £1,999 (around $2,700 / AU$3,600) for its smallest 55-inch size, the Q700T is by far the cheapest way to get a Samsung 8K TV for your home – with the Q800T starting at $3,199 / £3,799 / AU$4,999 for a 65-inch size. As an entry point to 8K, the Q700T wins on its more accessible price point – even if it hasn't been through our testing process as of yet. For the moment, you'll only find it in the UK and Europe.

(Image credit: Samsung)

Samsung Q90T/Q95T QLED TV (available in 55, 65, 75, 85-inch)

US model numbers: QN55Q90TAFXZA, QN65Q90TAFXZA, QN75Q90TAFXZA, QN85Q90TAFXZA

UK model numbers: QE55Q90TAUXXU, QE65Q90TAUXXU, QE75Q90TAUXXU, QE85Q90TAUXXU

As the flagship 4K QLED for 2020, the Samsung Q90T features a simplified Object Tracking Sound speaker system, as well as Ultra Viewing Angle technology to help keep colors rich and contrast high even when viewing the television display from the side. The 65-inch model retails at $2,499 / £1,999 (around AU$3,790). There's a Q95T model that comes with a One Connect box too, for a small increase in price.

Find out more in our Samsung Q95T 4K QLED review.

(Image credit: Samsung)

Samsung Q80T QLED TV (available in 49, 55, 65, 75, 85-inch)

US model numbers: QN49Q80TAFXZA, QN55Q80TAFXZA, QN65Q80TAFXZA, QN75Q80TAFXZA, QN85Q80TAFXZA

UK model numbers: QE49Q80TAUXXU, QE55Q80TAUXXU, QE65Q80TAUXXU, QE75Q80TAUXXU, QE85Q80TAUXXU

With a direct backlight, this 4K HDR TV is a smart step-up from the Q70T and Q60T models. You'll also get Samsung's new Object Tracking Sound speaker array for immersive sound. Starts at $1,099 / £1,399 (around AU$1,660) for the 49-inch size.

Find out more in our Samsung Q80T 4K QLED review.

(Image credit: Samsung)

Samsung Q70T/Q75T QLED TV (available in 55, 65, 75, 82, 85-inch)

US model numbers: QN55Q70TAFXZA, QN65Q70TAFXZA, QN75Q70TAFXZA, QN85Q70TAFXZA

UK model numbers: QE55Q70TAUXXU, QE65Q70TAUXXU, QE75Q70TAUXXU, QE85Q70TAUXXU

Though this is an edge-lit QLED set, its Quantum Processor 4K and the glowing review we gave 2019's Q70 all bode well for this TV. Starts at $999 / £1,299 (around AU$1,500) for the 55-inch size, with a more expensive Q75T option that comes with the OneConnect box.

Read more in our Samsung Q70T QLED TV review.

(Image credit: Samsung)

Samsung Q60T/Q65T QLED TV (available in 43, 50, 55, 58, 65, 75, 85-inch)

US model numbers: QN43Q60TAFXZA, QN50Q60TAFXZA, QN55Q60TAFXZA, QN58Q60TAFXZA, QN65Q60TAFXZA, QN75Q60TAFXZA, QN85Q60TAFXZA

UK model numbers: QE43Q60TAUXXU, QE50Q60TAUXXU, QE55Q60TAUXXU, QE58Q60TAUXXU, QE65Q60TAUXXU, QE75Q60TAUXXU, QE85Q60TAUXXU

This year's cheapest QLED, the Q60T should offer a more mid-range performance than the other QLEDs in the range, with edge-lighting rather than full array – and a less advanced processor than its siblings.

Last year's model was great for gamers, though, with low input lag and an Auto Game Mode for when game systems are plugged into the TV. Starts at $529 / £799 (around AU$800) for the smallest 43-inch size.

Read more in our Samsung Q60T QLED TV review.

Check out our Samsung Q60R vs Q60T QLED comparison too.

(Image credit: Samsung)

Samsung TU8500 LCD TV (available in 43, 50, 55, 58, 65-inch)

UK model numbers: UE435TU8500UXXU, UE50TU8500UXXU, UE55TU8500UXXU, UE65TU8500UXXU

This UK only model sits just below the Q60T QLED, offering 4K HDR, Ambient Mode, as well as ALLM for gaming. It's not a QLED, but it's set apart from other LCD sets with its Dual LED tech, which uses two LED array – one cold light, one warm light – to improve the accuracy of the picture. Starts at £499 for its smallest size.

(Image credit: Samsung)

Samsung TU8000 LCD TV (available in 43, 50, 55, 58, 65, 75, 82-inch)

US model numbers: UN43TU8000FXZA, UN50TU8000FXZA, UN55TU8000FXZA, UN58TU8000FXZA, UN65TU8000FXZA, UN75TU8000FXZA, UN82TU8000FXZA,

UK model numbers: UE435TU8000KXXU, UE50TU8000KXXU, UE55TU8000KXXU, UE58TU8000KXXU, UE65TU8000KXXU, UE75TU8000KXXU, UE82TU8000KXXU

The TU8000 doesn't have the Dual LED tech of the set above, but it does offer 4K HDR with an expanded color gamut beyond most LCD sets. It's great value, with predictably good upscaling, even if narrow viewing angles and low brightness show the disparity between this and a QLED set. Starts at $349 / £429 for its smallest size.

Find out more in our Samsung TU8000 TV review.

(Image credit: Samsung)

Samsung TU7000/TU7100 LCD TV (available in 43, 50, 55, 58, 65, 75-inch)

US model numbers: UN43TU7000FXZA, UN50TU7000FXZA, UN55TU7000FXZA, UN58TU7000FXZA, UN65TU7000FXZA, UN75TU7000FXZA

Uk model numbers: UE43TU7000KXXU, UE50TU7000KXXU, UE55TU7000KXXU, UE65TU7000KXXU, UE75TU7000KXXU

If you're after a truly cheap Samsung 4K TV, the TU7000 could be it. Keep in mind that goes without most of the picture-enhancing features deployed on QLED sets, isn't overly bright, has just two HDMIs, and doesn't have Ambient Mode or a far-field mic either. Starts at just $279 / £379 (around AU$390) for its smallest size.

Read our full Samsung TU7100 TV review.

(Image credit: TechRadar)

Samsung Sero TV (available in 47 inches)

US model numbers: QN43LS05TAFXZA ($1,999)

UK model numbers: QE43LS05TAUXXU (£1,599)

The Sero TV has a neat gimmick, being able to rotate 90 degrees to show mobile videos and photos in portrait mode. As an added bonus, anyone with the Samsung Note 10 can do so simply by connecting their handset and rotating it in their hand. Now that’s synergy!

It’s clearly aimed at Tik-Tok and Instagram users, though its niche target audience and approximate $1,600 / £1,230 / AU$2,300 price tag – we know for sure it's coming to UK and UK, with Australia being uncertain – will likely keep it out of the hands of most.

Check out our hands on Samsung Sero TV review for more on the new set.

(Image credit: TechRadar)

Samsung The Frame TV (available in 32, 43, 50, 55, 65 75 inches): The Frame TV already exists, as a great-looking lifestyle model for those wanting to give their television a real touch of class – even if it’s at the expense of other areas. The Frame line got upgraded with a QLED panel in 2019, and 2020 has seen it get a new ultra-small 32-inch size and larger-than-ever 75-inch size too.

Read more: Should I buy Samsung The Frame TV?