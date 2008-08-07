Sony Ericsson mobiles now supported on Macs

Okay, it may not be an official Sony endorsed software product, but the good folks at Nova Media has created an update for its FoneLink software that finally allows support for your Sony Ericsson phone on an Apple Mac – something that has been a sticking point for Mac users looking to buy a Sony mobile.

The software is compatible with Mac OSX and comes equipped with its own Mac-like user interface.

iTunes compatibility

FoneLink can be used for exchanging files, such as music, photos and videos between a Mac and Sony Ericsson mobiles.

And the best bit about it is that iTunes playlists can be synchronised with you Sony phone. And if you are feeling a little bit daring, you can also create your own ringtones.

Although there is no British version of the software, FoneLink can be bought €33.57, excluding VAT. There's a demo of the software available to, so you can try before you buy.