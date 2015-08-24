LG's new tablet puts its 8-inch sibling to shame

LG has officially announced a new addition to its premium range of tablets - the G Pad 2 10.1, a more impressive version of the 8-inch tablet LG announced in South Korea just a couple of weeks ago.

The new slab comes with a 10.1-inch WUXGA display with a pixel resolution of 1920 x 1200 as well as a quad-core Snapdragon 800 processor clocked at 2.3GHz

There's a sleek, thin metal design all over as well as a really slim bezel, 2GB of RAM and a 7400mAh battery inside.

Premium feel

It's running the latest Android 5.1 Lollipop but comes with a disappointing 16GB of storage that can be upgraded by an unknown amount of microSD space.

Camera-wise, there's not much to get excited about either with a 5MP rear shooter and 2MP front-facing camera.

There will be both LTE and Wi-Fi only versions of the 10.1 slate shown off at IFA 2015 in September, with a release date and pricing announced nearer to the time.