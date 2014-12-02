iPad Air 2 release date: where can I get it?

Apple has a new tablet king, the iPad Air 2, and it comes with a number of improvements over last year's iPad Air.

It's got a new A8X chip that's been created by Apple specially for the tablet, granting the iPad Air 2 40% faster CPU performance, with 2.5 times better graphics.

It also comes with Touch ID, letting you unlock the tablet and pay for products using your fingerprint, as well as a new 8MP iSight camera with a f/2.4 aperture plus 1080p video recording and 720p slo-mode video capabilities.

Most impressive of all, these new features have all been fitted into a body that's just 6.1mm thick, making the iPad Air 2 the world's thinnest tablet.

The iPad Air 2 is available for you to buy right now and we have all the info on where you can get it, and how much it will set you back.

Updates: Now with updated prices and availability.

Apple

If you want to buy an iPad Air 2 without a contract, prices start at £399 on Apple's own site for the 16GB Wi-Fi only model, with 64GB of internal storage priced at £479 and 128GB costing £559.

If you want the 4G iPad Air 2 then you'll need to put down £499 for the 16GB version, £579 for 64GB and £659 for the 128GB version. You'll also need to get yourself a data SIM deal from the network of your choice, which adds extra cost to this model.

Apple is currently claiming its slate is in stock and it offers free next day delivery, so that's not bad. You also get to choose from silver, gold and space grey.

EE

EE was quick to announce that it will be offering the iPad Air 2 in both the Wi-Fi and cellular versions, and it's now in stock and available for you to buy.

All three colours and sizes are available for you to choose from and while EE isn't stocking the Wi-Fi only version you can get a 4G model either on pay as you go or on a two year contract.

If you opt for pay as you go you're looking at £509.99 for 16GB, £589.99 for 64GB or £669.99 for 128GB, which makes it slightly pricier than buying direct from the Apple Store.

But if you opt for a two year contract you part with far less cash up front - as little as £49.99 in fact (which gets you a 16GB Air 2 and 2GB of data for £35 per month over two years.)

Vodafone

Like EE, Vodafone is also offering all three colours and sizes of the iPad Air 2, and again it only has the Wi-Fi + 4G version available, but unlike EE you can't buy it outright, instead you have to sign up for a two year contract.

On the bright side you can pay as little as £9 up front for the 16GB iPad Air 2 which will see you snaffle 8GB of 4G data for 24 months plus six months of Netflix, but you will have to pay out £43 every month.

O2

O2 is also selling the iPad Air 2, and the offering is very much similar to that of EE and Vodafone.

The bubbly network can sort you out with a 16GB iPad Air 2 from as little as £40 per month for two years with no upfront cost in return for 5GB of 4G data.

There are other tariffs available too and you check them all out on the O2 website.

Three

Over on Three the cheapest iPad Air 2 is the 16GB model for just £49 upfront with a whopping 15GB of data.

That will set you back £38.16 a month for two years, but you can reduce your monthly outlay if you splash more cash at the start. And of course you can always look to the more expensive 64GB and 128GB models if you want to really show off.

Currys/PC World

Currys and PC World also have stock of the iPad Air 2, and you can order online and pick it up in store in an hour.

Prices mirror those on Apple's site, there's no cut price deals here.

Everywhere else

The iPad Air 2 is widely available, so you can also find it in other high street stores and from websites such as Amazon, while if you shop around you can get it for less than the RRP, with prices starting at around £360 for a 16GB Wi-Fi model.