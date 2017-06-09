Missing in action: the E3 games that we're still waiting to see

Rockstar make great games, that is gospel in the gaming community. The Grand Theft Auto franchise is what they’re best known for, but other titles such as Red Dead Redemption, L.A Noire and Bully make the studio beloved by both gamers and console makers – those dollars just seem to print themselves when the Rockstar logo is slapped on the box.

That’s why back at E3 in 2009 PlayStation proudly announced that they had partnered with Rockstar for their new title, Agent - a PS3 exclusive. Little information is known about Agent except that it is set during the Cold War and drops the player into "the world of counter-intelligence, espionage and political assassinations”. Agent was massively touted in the console wars of the time. But as time went on (and with no update from Rockstar) fans started to worry.

They then got really worried when the PS4 was announced and Agent was still nowhere to be seen, especially as it was not at all mentioned as a PS4 title. To this day we have not had a real update on Agent, except in 2011 when the CEO of Sony US said that he was unsure about the exclusivity of Agent on PlayStation. This comment added fuel to the fire that Rockstar is delaying production of Agent until the exclusivity contract runs out (good news for you PC/XBOX gamers) to allow for a multi-platform release.

We still hold hope of an Agent release though, as in 2015 Rockstar renewed the Agent trademark...