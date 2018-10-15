Intel Core i5-9600K overclocking benchmarks leak, achieves 5.2GHz using air cooler

Benchmark results for the upcoming Intel Core i5-9600K have apparently leaked, showing how well the new mainstream processor performs under intensive workloads at both stock speeds and when overclocked.

The Intel Core i5-9600K is a processor aimed at more mainstream users, rather than enthusiasts, and comes with six cores and six threads, along with 9MB of L3 cache.

The leak comes courtesy of a Chinese video streaming website, which showed the new chip being used in an MSI Z390 MEG Godlike motherboard with 16 GB of DDR4.

According to the video, the Intel Core i5-9600K managed a stable frequency of 4.60GHz single core and 4.3 GHz across all cores when running intensive multi-thread workloads. This is very promising results, and should see the Intel Core i5-9600K offer a very good upgrade over its predecessor, the Intel Core i5-8600K.

Benchmarks Here are the apparent benchmarks according to the video: Cinebench R15 Stock: 1,034

5.2Ghz overclock: 1,207 CPU-Z

Stock: 528.8 (Single), 2,919.1 (Multi-Thread)

5.2Ghz overclock: 619 (Single), 3,579.7 (Multi-Thread) X264 HD Benchmark Stock: 37.55 fps

5.2Ghz overclock: 43.76 fps

Awesome overclock

The video also apparently shows how well the Intel Core i5-9600K can be overclocked, and again the results are very promising. In the video, the chip is overclocked to 5.2GHz with a voltage of 1.507V. That’s a hefty boost over the stock speeds, and it’s particularly impressive as the people in the video are using Thermalright Silver Arrow Extreme air cooler.

Although that’s a high-end air cooler, it potentially shows the overclocking chops of the Intel Core i5-9600K without having to use more intensive cooling methods.

Intel has already disclosed that the Intel Core i5-9600K, along with its other 9th generation processors, will have a new STIM (Soldered Thermal Interface Material), however on the video we see temperatures rising above 90c when at full load across all cores.

This leak comes ahead of the official Intel Core i5-9600K launch, alongside the rest of the 9th generation, on October 19. While these results are impressive, as always with leaked benchmarks you should take them with a pinch of salt.

We’ll be running our own benchmarks on the 9th generation lineup in our upcoming reviews.

Via Wccftech