How to watch Resident Alien online: stream new Dark Horse Comics TV show anywhere

Alan Tudyk plays an alien playing a doctor in Resident Alien, a new sci-fi dramedy based on the Dark Horse comic book series of the same name. It follows the exploits of Captain Hah Re, an alien who has crash-landed in a small town in rural Colorado and taken on the appearance of a doctor, only to be roped into a murder investigation. What could possibly go wrong? Here's how to watch Resident Alien online from anywhere in this world.

Most of us could do with some sort of an escape right now, but not Hah Re. All he wants is to be able to complete his evil mission and get back home, but he's stuck in Patience, which is about the worst place he could be stuck in, Area 51 aside.

Until he finds a way out of here, he'll just have to blend in with the locals, and he'll do so as Dr Harry Vanderspeigle. Though he may look the part, learning how to behave like a person and interact with other people prove challenging to say the least, and it doesn't help that everything Hah Re knows about humans came from watching Law & Order reruns.

Suffice to say, he doesn't always get it right, from his handling of dead bodies, living ones, and lingerie, and as he's forced to interact with more and more of the locals, they begin to suspect the worst, and the last thing he needs is an alien-hunting General on his case. Read on as we explain how to watch Resident Alien online, and stream the new show from anywhere.

How to watch Resident Alien online from outside your country

If you're outside of your country of residence over the holidays, then geo-blocking restrictions will prevent you from streaming Resident Alien online today.

Fortunately, there’s a simple solution. By downloading a VPN – short for Virtual Private Network – you can alter your IP address to that of your country back home, and so stream TV content that would otherwise be inaccessible.

How to watch Resident Alien FREE online in the US

If you're all set up with a cable TV plan, all you need to tune in to SyFy, which airs new episodes of Resident Alien every Wednesday at 10pm ET/PT, starting January 27. If you're a cord-cutter, there are plenty of over-the-top services that can step in and let you watch SyFy online. Of the many options, we particularly like FuboTV right now, as in addition to letting you watch SyFy and Resident Alien online, it's also one of the few OTT services to offer the channel you need for a Super Bowl live stream this year. Best of all, you can try a FREE FuboTV trial to see what it's all about for yourself. Alternatively, Hulu also offers SyFy and you can learn more about its service in our complete guide to Hulu plans and prices. Out of the US right now? You can watch Resident Alien just like you would if you were at home by using a VPN. Further details on how that works can be found below.

How to watch Resident Alien online in Canada

Bell Media’s CTV Sci-Fi channel will air Resident Alien episodes on Wednesdays from January 27, at the same time they go out in the US - that's 10pm ET/PT. The show can also be streamed through CTV's website and app, but you’ll need to enter your cable login details first.

How to watch Resident Alien online in the UK

New episodes of Resident Alien air on Sky One at 2am GMT every Thursday, and then again at the more reasonable time of 9pm, starting January 28. We all know that Sky can be expensive, so be sure to check out our dedicated Sky TV deals and packages guide to make sure you're getting today's best prices and offers. If you're not already a Sky subscriber, Now TV is your best bet for watching Resident Alien on the cheap and without a contract with an Entertainment Pass the one you want. Remember that if you’re temporarily out of the UK right now, you can continue to stream your favourite shows through your preferred VOD service by downloading a top-notch VPN and following the steps above.