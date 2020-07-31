How to watch Black is King: stream Beyonce's new movie on Disney Plus today

Cancel all your plans, readers - Bey is back and she's got a new movie that's arguably the biggest release of 2020 so far. Beyonce's Black is King is a visual album that's both a reimagining of 2019's Lion King live-action film and a companion to the studio album that accompanied it - her very own The Gift. Black is King showcases a star truly at the height of her powers, so read on as we explain how to watch Black is King online and stream the latest Disney Plus exclusive today.
Black is King is exclusive to Disney Plus, where it's available globally from Friday, July 31. Stream it today by grabbing a Disney Plus subscription - it's super cheap, offers loads of great content, and it has a couple of awesome deals currently available. Head on over now or read on to find out more.
Despite Beyonce's global superstar status, not much is known about Black is King beyond a few cast reveals. These are pretty darn exciting, though, as the visual album stars not only the Queen, but also her former Destiny's Child partner-in-crime Kelly Rowland, husband Jay-Z, and frequent collaborator Pharrel Williams. That's in addition to featuring Naomi Campbell, Lupita Nyong'o, and Tina Knowles Lawson.
So, banging tunes would seem to be a given - but less is known about the film's narrative. However, promotional releases do give us a rough idea of what to expect, telling us that Black is King “reimagines the lessons of The Lion King for today’s young kings and queens in search of their own crowns” and celebrates "the beauty of tradition and black excellence".
Filming took over a year across multiple locations, including South Africa, west Africa, Belgium, Los Angeles, New York and London, so it certainly sounds like it's going to be quite the spectacle. And as well as being released on July 31 for streaming on Disney Plus, it will also be aired in Africa the following day (Saturday, August 1) on M-Net and Canal+ Afrique.
Yep, this 100% falls into the 'can't miss' category of what to watch this weekend, so let's get to the nitty-gritty already. Follow our guide below as we explain where to watch Black is King online and stream Beyonce's new movie today. If you're short on time right now, here's a hint: get yourself a Disney Plus subscription and that's really all there is to it.
Since its initial November 2019 launch, Disney Plus has been rolled out across great swathes of the world. It’s available in the United States, the UK, much of mainland Europe, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, India, and most recently Japan, with the Nordics and Brazil next for their Disney fix. New customers just need to head to the Disney Plus website to subscribe and then you'll be able to watch Beyonce's Black is King as soon as it drops on July 31.
At just $6.99 / £5.99 / €6.99 a month, it’s a fantastically priced service. Not only do you have the entire Disney back catalogue – perfect for young kids and nostalgic adults – but a haul of films from 20th Century Studios, the entire Star Wars saga, Pixar’s animated movies, and all 30 seasons of The Simpsons. Meanwhile, Disney Plus had broadened its appeal with more adult content, including the smash-hit musical Hamilton and documentaries like Rogue Trip from National Geographic.
You’ll save 15% (that’s two months a year for FREE) if you take out an annual subscription, but the true TV devouring media-fiends among you will be even more tempted by the combined ESPN+, Hulu and Disney Plus bundle at the low price of $12.99 - three streaming services for the price of Netflix’s Standard plan. That’s enough entertainment to keep your entire household happy – live sports, cartoons, TV shows, and a plethora of must-see movies.View Deal
