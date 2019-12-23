Halo Infinite devs promise hype train 'won't be slowing down' as new artwork is released

There's been a lot of focus on the Xbox Series X in recent months, as Microsoft has slowly drip-fed us information about the next Xbox. But, when it comes to Series X's only confirmed launch title, Halo Infinite, things have been a bit quieter – at least, until now.

Developer 343 Industries has released two new pieces of artwork from Halo Infinite with its end-of-year blog post.

While the artwork doesn't tell us a huge amount about the game, the blog post does suggest that the developer will be rolling out plenty of Halo Infinite news in the coming months.

All aboard

(Image credit: 343 Industries)

"The last time we really spoke about Halo Infinite was when we debuted the Discover Hope trailer at E3 earlier this year," John Junyszek, 343's community manager, wrote. "We know that's a long time to go without saying much about a Halo game, but please trust me when I say that the Halo hype train that kicked off two weeks ago with Halo: Reach will not be slowing down at all in 2020."

Halo Infinite is set to be a launch title for Xbox Series X, which is due for release in late 2020, so obviously both Microsoft and 343 Industries will be ramping up Halo news in the coming months – and we can't wait to get a closer look at the new title.



(Image credit: 343 Industries)

As mentioned, there aren't many new details in the post, apart from the artwork, but it does suggest that you might want to be a part of the Halo Insider programme if you want to get as-yet-undetailed access to Infinite before its release – there will be early Flighting Programs at some point in 2020.

Further to that, 343 confirmed in the blog post that split-screen play is up and running for the game, and that the level of armor customization available in Halo: Reach will be reflected in Infinite. Not only that, the Forge editing tool is back, and includes Undo and Redo options for the first time.

So hold tight Halo fans: it seems like the drought is finally over, and Master Chief will be making a glorious next-gen comeback in 2020.