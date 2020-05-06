Halo 2: Anniversary will finally arrive on PC next week

Though rumors had suggested the next installment of The Master Chief Collection would arrive as early as this week , Microsoft today debunked the speculation with confirmation that it will be released on May 12.

Halo 2: Anniversary, which first came out as part of Halo: The Master Chief Collection on Xbox One in 2014, is a HD remaster of the first-person shooter, which now supports 60fps, Ultra HD resolutions, ultrawide 21:9 displays and optional modernized controls – and we'll be testing it at 8K, don't worry.

Earth will never be the same.Halo 2: Anniversary arrives on PC as part of Halo: The Master Chief Collection on May 12! https://t.co/y5NHDTiQ1E pic.twitter.com/HVzgxIuY8VMay 5, 2020

“Now optimized for PC, witness the Master Chief’s return to Earth to prevent the Covenant invasion, leading to a battle with long-hidden secrets that will dramatically alter the course of the Human-Covenant Conflict forever,” Microsoft says.

For those that prefer an old-school gaming experience, the game – which comes complete with a remastered soundtrack and sound effects – will also users to switch back and forth from the original graphics to the updated visuals in the campaign mode.

The game joins the Master Chief Collection that initially arrived on PC last December, though unlike the Xbox One release that featured every major series entry released to date, only Halo: Reach was included at launch. That has since been joined by Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary, which saw a PC release in March this year.

When it arrives on 12 May, Halo 2: Anniversary, will be available to play through Xbox Game Pass or to buy from the Microsoft Store and Stream priced at $39.99 (£29.99). If anything like Halo: Reach and Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary, it will also feature a standalone price of $9.99 (£6.99, about AU$15).

According to Microsoft, the remaining three titles – Halo 3, Halo 3: ODST (Campaign) and Halo 4 – will complete the Master Chief Collection on PC before the year is out.