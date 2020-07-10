Half-Life 3 is not dead as Valve employees talk hopes for non-VR sequel

Half-Life: Alyx was not only one of the best VR experiences we've ever had the pleasure to enjoy, but it also gave hope that the Half-Life franchise wasn't dead. Now, there's new, renewed potential for a full Half-Life 3 game.

As revealed in Geoff Keighley's interactive "storybook" about the making of Alyx, it seems the desire at Valve for a new non-VR Half-Life game is high.

"Privately, most of the team hopes that the next big thing will indeed be a full-scale Half-Life game built not for VR," writes Keighley, "but as a game accessible across all traditional gaming platforms."

A new project

"We're not afraid of Half-Life no more," says Valve designer Phil Co.

"Going from [Half-Life: Alyx] to a new big thing, which will be even bigger, is pretty exciting," adds designer and programmer Tejeev Kohli.

Valve claims to work on a flat hierarchy, where a majority decision becomes the company's next focus project. Were that true, we may see a new Half-Life game before long – but undoubtedly the decision making process is more complicated than that.

Still, another flicker of hope comes at the end of Keighley's report – a small team at Valve started work on a "top-secret" project at the beginning of 2018. Let the eternal Half-Life 3 memes forever roll on.