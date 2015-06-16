Uncharted 4 gameplay trailer steals last spot at Sony keynote

The first day of E3 2015 almost came to a close without a new piece of Uncharted 4 news. Almost.

Sony unveiled even more of Naughty Dog's upcoming PS4 adventure game at its keynote, held at the absolutely massive Los Angeles Memorial Sport Arena.

We saw the first gameplay clip of Uncharted 4 at Sony's PlayStation Experience fan event held last fall, but it wasn't until today that we saw Nathan Drake take to some tropical streets in an all-out firefight.

Since its first showing the game went through a rather serious delay that moved the initial release window from Holiday 2015 to early to the current release date sometime in 2016.