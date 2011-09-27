ITV accused of using ArmA 2 game footage in IRA doc

ITV seems to have broadcast a documentary about Colonel Gaddafi's support for the IRA passing gameplay action taken from ArmA 2 off as genuine documentary footage.

Update: ITV has now sent us a comment on the situation. A spokesman said, "The events featured in Exposure: Gaddafi and the IRA were genuine but it would appear that during the editing process the correct clip of the 1988 incident was not selected and other footage was mistakenly included in the film by producers. This was an unfortunate case of human error for which we apologise."

Gamers on the My Bohemia forum first spotted and highlighted the faux pas after the documentary, titled Exposure: Gaddafi and the IRA, aired earlier this week.

Unfortunately for ITV, Exposure: Gaddafi and the IRA makes liberal use of the gaming footage, from the opening minute of the documentary, which, thanks to the magic of the on demand era, you can watch on ITV Player.

Painful

The same section of gameplay also appears to have been published on YouTube in March of this year, titled "PIRA shoot down British helicopter 1988".

Now, we're not saying anything about anything, but it isn't out of the realms of possibility that someone working on Exposure did a quick search for footage, found this misleading video and didn't necessarily check their facts entirely well.

Also, possibly that person needs glasses; the pixilation and colouring make it pretty obvious to us that this is rendered, not real life footage. Not a great day for that person, whatever way you look at it.

From PC Gamer