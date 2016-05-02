Do you miss Mega Man? Spiritual successor Mighty No. 9 is almost here (for real this time)

The crowdfunded platformer Mighty No. 9 is finally emerging from the flames of development hell.

The gone-gold callback to classic Mega Man-style games hits digital and physical shelves on June 21 in North America and Asia, and June 24 worldwide.

Created by Capcom alum Keiji Inafune and other veterans behind the original Mega Man series, Mighty No. 9's journey has been as difficult as the 8-and-16-bit action games that inspired it.

Crowdfunded on Kickstarter three whole years ago, Mighty No. 9 was hit with a series of delays, skipping past the original target release date of fall 2015 by more than nine months.

However, Inafune made it clear that the June 21 and June 24 release dates are "set in stone, and there will be no further delays for the game."

"We understand that as a result of the various delays we have disappointed and let down our fans,"

Inafune said, "but we are happy to finally be able to deliver the game to everyone who brought us this far."

Mighty No. 9 will be available for newcomers and retro gamers alike on - *inhale* - Windows, Mac, Linux, Wii U, PS3, PS4, Xbox 360, and Xbox One, with a 3DS and PS Vita version to follow up at a later point.

Phew, I think I can see what took the game so long to come out now...