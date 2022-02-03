Freestyle skiing live stream: how to watch Beijing 2022 online for free

Audio player loading…

There are 13 unmissable freestyle skiing events at Beijing 2022, including men’s and women’s moguls, aerials, ski cross, halfpipe, slopestyle, and big air, as well as mixed team aerials. All freestyle skiing events are taking place at the Genting Ski Park, part of the Zhangjiakou Genting Snow Park, and with the range of disciplines on offer there are tons to choose from. Here's how to watch every freestyle skiing live stream wherever you are.

Get a FREE freestyle skiing live stream: 7Plus (AU), CBC (CA), BBC iPlayer (UK)

Beijing 2022 freestyle skiing dates Freestyle skiing dates: Feb 3, Feb 5-10, Feb 13-19 FREE freestyle skiing live stream: 7Plus (AU), CBC (CA), BBC iPlayer (UK) Watch anywhere: Unblock global content with ExpressVPN

Located 100 miles northwest of Beijing, the Genting Ski Park consists of six tracks and multiple courses where the skiing as well as snowboarding events will take place.

The tracks vary depending on the event, with some such as the mogul track featuring a series of bumps and mounds, while others like the slopestyle consist of tracks littered with a variety of obstacles including jumps, rails, and boxes.

There are tons of excellent freestyle skiing athletes at this year’s Winter Olympics, but one to keep an eye on is Canadian Mikael Kingsbury. Known as the “king of moguls,” Kingsbury is one of the most dominant mogul skiers in the sport’s history.

Another name to keep track of is Eileen Gu, the 2021 halfpipe and slopestyle world champion. The Winter Olympics freestyle skiing takes place from February 3-19, and below you'll find all the information on how to watch a freestyle skiing live stream from the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, wherever you are in the world.

Watch a freestyle skiing live stream with a VPN

There are so many events going on at the Winter Olympics that not every country's TV and streaming coverage shows every discipline. If you can't get the freestyle skiing where you are, then you can use a VPN to tune into a live stream from another country – something you might need to do if travelling abroad.

By downloading and installing a VPN, you can effectively trick your computer into thinking that it's back at home in the same country as the streaming service that you're trying to access. That way you can enjoy your home coverage without having to find an illegal stream - assuming you comply with the broadcaster's fine print, of course.

Use a VPN to watch the freestyle skiing from anywhere

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as the best. It's easy to use and has strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. It also has an excellent track record of unlocking the hardiest of streaming services around the world. An annual plan comes with an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

How to use a VPN

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location', eg: select 'US' for Peacock, or 'UK' for BBC, 'Australia' for 7Plus, or 'Canada' for CBC.

3. Go to the broadcaster's live stream - so that might be 7Plus, CBC, BBC iPlayer or Peacock TV.

Freestyle skiing live stream: how to watch Beijing 2022 online in the UK

As ever, the BBC is providing FREE coverage of the 2022 Winter Olympics and with Team GB hopefuls in the freestyle skiing, there's a good bet there will be live coverage. However, the BBC won't have all the action of every sport. If you want to guarantee every event and every session then you'll need the Discovery+ or Eurosport Player. Discovery+ is your best option for the most comprehensive Winter Olympics coverage, with a subscription costing £6.99 per month or £59.99 per year after a 7-day FREE trial. (Current Eurosport Player subscribers will get the same access ahead of their Discovery+ migration. There is also some TV coverage on Eurosport 1 and 2) Not in the UK during the Winter Olympics? No worries - residents of the country can just download and install a VPN to port themselves back home to a UK location, then watch live as usual.

USA: Freestyle skiing live stream: watch every Beijing 2022 event on Peacock

You can live stream all of the 2022 Winter Olympics on Peacock TV including the freestyle skiing. That's every event across every sport, as well as the opening and closing ceremonies. Peacock costs $4.99 a month for an ad-supported version of the service that offers coverage not only of Beijing 2022, but also a host of EPL soccer games, the Super Bowl, every big WWE event, plus plenty more live sports. - Start watching Peacock TV now NBC will also provide some Winter Olympics coverage on TV, which you can live stream directly through the NBC website if you have the channel on cable, but Peacock is the main hub for all things Beijing 2022. If you're abroad right now, you can still tune in just like you would at home with the help of a good VPN. Or consult our guide to the best Peacock VPN options for more details.

Freestyle skiing live stream: how to watch Beijing 2022 online in Australia

Aussie sports fans can watch the Winter Olympics for FREE Down Under, thanks to Channel 7. And if you’d like to stream the action from Beijing online instead, Channel 7's coverage is also available to watch via the network’s 7Plusstreaming service. Australian's get a huge choice of live events thanks to on-demand access on 7Plus which will very likely include the freestyle skiing. A fantastic win for Aussie viewers! Not in Australia? Use a VPN if you're away from home, in order to tap into your usual Winter Olympics coverage.

Freestyle skiing live stream: how to watch Beijing 2022 online in Canada

CBC is providing comprehensive coverage of the Winter Olympics in Canada, which will very likely include the freestyle skiing. That's great because coverage on CBC is available absolutely FREE on its website and apps. CBC also offers a premium (ad-free) subscription to the channel's standalone streaming service, CBC Gem. There's currently a 1-month FREE trial. After that, a subscription costs CA$4.99 per month. And don't forget that using a VPN is the way to get your regular Winter Olympics live stream if you're away from Canada during the event.

Watch the freestyle skiing: live stream Beijing 2022 in New Zealand

Winter Olympics coverage in New Zealand comes courtesy of Sky Sport, which is available as part of a range of pay TV packages. Subscribers can watch online using the country's Sky Go service, while cord-cutters and anyone else can try the Sky Sport Now streaming-only platform - where a weekly pass costs $19.99 and a monthly pass costs $39.99 after a 7-day free trial. Anyone in New Zealand from abroad or vice-versa can use the VPN route outlined earlier to access their preferred coverage just like they would at home.

February 3

Women’s Moguls Qualification 1: 10:00am GMT, 5:00am ET, 2:00am PT

Men’s Moguls Qualification 1: 11:45am GMT, 6:45am ET, 3:45am PT

Click to see full freestyle skiing schedule February 5 Men’s Moguls Qualification 2: 10:00am GMT, 5:00am ET, 2:00am PT Men’s Moguls Final 1: 11:30am GMT, 6:30am ET, 3:30am PT Men’s Moguls Final 2: 12:05pm GMT, 7:05am ET, 4:05am PT Men’s Moguls Final 3, Medals: 12:40pm GMT, 7:40am ET, 4:40am PT February 6 Women’s Moguls Qualification 2: 10:00am GMT, 5:00am ET, 2:00am PT Women’s Moguls Final 1: 11:30am GMT, 6:30am ET, 3:30am PT Women’s Moguls Final 2: 12:05pm GMT, 7:05am ET, 4:05am PT Women’s Moguls Final 3, Medals: 12:40pm GMT, 7:40am ET, 4:40am PT February 7 Women’s Freeski Big Air Qualification Run 1: 1:30am GMT, (Feb 6) 8:30pm ET, 5:30pm PT Women’s Freeski Big Air Qualification Run 2: 2:15am GMT, (Feb 6) 9:15pm ET, 6:15pm PT Women’s Freeski Big Air Qualification Run 3: 3:00am GMT, (Feb 6) 10:00pm ET, 7:00pm PT Men’s Freeski Big Air Qualification Run 1: 5:30am GMT, 12:30am ET, (Feb 6) 9:30pm PT Men’s Freeski Big Air Qualification Run 2: 6:15am GMT, 1:15am ET, (Feb 6) 10:15pm PT Men’s Freeski Big Air Qualification Run 3: 7:00am GMT, 2:00am ET, (Feb 6) 11:00pm PT February 8 Women’s Freeski Big Air Final Run 1: 2:00am GMT, (Feb 7) 9:00pm ET, 6:00pm PT Women’s Freeski Big Air Final Run 2: 2:22am GMT, (Feb 7) 9:22pm ET, 6:22pm PT Women’s Freeski Big Air Final Run 3, Medals: 2:45am GMT, (Feb 7) 9:45pm ET, 6:45pm PT February 9 Men’s Freeski Big Air Final Run 1: 3:00am GMT, (Feb 8) 10:00pm ET, 7:00pm PT Men’s Freeski Big Air Final Run 2: 3:22am GMT, (Feb 8) 10:22pm ET, 7:22pm PT Men’s Freeski Big Air Final Run 3: 3:45am GMT, (Feb 8) 10:45pm ET, 7:45pm PT February 10 Mixed Team Aerials Final 1: 11:00am GMT, 6:00am ET, 3:00am PT Mixed Team Aerials Final 2, Medals: 11:50am GMT, 6:50am ET, 3:50am PT February 13 Women’s Freeski Slopestyle Qualification Run 1: 2:00am GMT, (Feb 12) 9:00pm ET, 6:00pm PT Women’s Freeski Slopestyle Qualification Run 2: 3:01am GMT, (Feb 12) 10:01pm ET, 7:01pm PT Women’s Aerials Qualification 1: 11:00am GMT, 6:00am ET, 3:00am PT Women’s Aerials Qualification 2: 11:45am GMT, 6:45am ET, 3:45am PT February 14 Women’s Freeski Slopestyle Final Run 1: 1:30am GMT, (Feb 13) 8:30pm ET, 5:30pm PT Women’s Freeski Slopestyle Final Run 2: 1:57am GMT, (Feb 13) 8:57pm ET, 5:57pm PT Women’s Freeski Slopestyle Final Run 3, Medals: 2:24am GMT, (Feb 13) 9:24pm ET, 6:24pm PT Men’s Freeski Slopestyle Qualification Run 1: 4:30am GMT, (Feb 13) 11:30pm ET, 8:30pm PT Men’s Freeski Slopestyle Qualification Run 2: 5:33am GMT, 12:33am ET, (Feb 13) 9:33pm PT Women’s Aerials Final 1: 11:00am GMT, 6:00am ET, 3:00am PT Women’s Aerials Final 2, Medals: 12:00pm GMT, 7:00am ET, 4:00am PT February 15 Men’s Freeski Slopestyle Final Run 1: 1:30am GMT, (Feb 14) 8:30pm ET, 5:30pm PT Men’s Freeski Slopestyle Final Run 2: 1:58am GMT, (Feb 14) 8:58pm ET, 5:58pm PT Men’s Freeski Slopestyle Final Run 3, Medals: 2:26am GMT, (Feb 14) 9:26pm ET, 6:26pm PT Men’s Aerials Qualification 1: 11:00am GMT, 6:00am ET, 3:00am PT Men’s Aerials Qualification 2: 11:45am GMT, 6:45am ET, 3:45am PT February 16 Men’s Aerials Final 1: 11:00am GMT, 6:00am ET, 3:00am PT Men’s Aerials Final 2: 12:00pm GMT, 7:00am ET, 4:00am PT February 17 Women’s Freeski Halfpipe Qualification Run 1: 1:30am GMT, (Feb 16) 8:30pm ET, 5:30pm PT Women’s Freeski Halfpipe Qualification Run 2: 2:21am GMT, (Feb 16) 9:21pm ET, 6:21pm PT Women’s Ski Cross Seeding: 3:30am GMT, (Feb 16) 10:30pm ET, 7:30pm PT Men’s Freeski Halfpipe Qualification Run 1: 4:30am GMT, (Feb 16) 11:30pm ET, 8:30pm PT Men’s Freeski Halfpipe Qualification Run 2: 5:21am GMT, 12:21am ET, (Feb 16) 9:21pm PT Women’s Ski Cross ⅛ Finals: 6:00am GMT, 1:00am ET, (Feb 16) 10:00pm PT Women’s Ski Cross Quarterfinals: 6:35am GMT, 1:35am ET, (Feb 16) 10:35pm PT Women’s Ski Cross Semiinals: 6:54am GMT, 1:54am ET, (Feb 16) 10:54pm PT Women’s Ski Cross Small Final: 7:10am GMT, 2:10am ET, (Feb 16) 11:10pm PT Women’s Ski Cross Big Final, Medals: After small final February 18 Women’s Freeski Halfpipe Final Run 1: 1:30am GMT, (Feb 17) 8:30pm ET, 5:30pm PT Women’s Freeski Halfpipe Final Run 2: 1:58am GMT, (Feb 17) 8:58pm ET, 5:58pm PT Women’s Freeski Halfpipe Final Run 3, Medals: 2:25am GMT, (Feb 17) 9:25pm ET, 6:25pm PT Men’s Ski Cross Seeding: 3:45am GMT, (Feb 17) 10:45pm ET, 7:45pm PT Men’s Ski Cross ⅛ Finals: 6:00am GMT, 1:00am ET, (Feb 17) 10:00pm PT Men’s Ski Cross Quarterfinals: 6:35am GMT, 1:35am ET, (Feb 17) 10:35pm PT Men’s Ski Cross Semifinals: 6:54am GMT, 1:54am ET, (Feb 17) 10:54pm PT Men’s Ski Cross Small Final: 7:10am GMT, 2:10am ET, (Feb 17) 11:10pm PT Men’s Ski Cross Big Final, Medals: After small final February 19 Men’s Freeski Halfpipe Final Run 1: 1:30am GMT, (Feb 18) 8:30pm ET, 5:30pm PT Men’s Freeski Halfpipe Final Run 2: 1:58am GMT, (Feb 18) 8:58pm ET, 5:58pm PT Men’s Freeski Halfpipe Final Run 3, Medals: 2:25am GMT, (Feb 18) 9:25pm ET, 6:25pm PT

