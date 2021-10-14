Everything can now run Crysis thanks to Nvidia GeForce Now

Nvidia GeForce Now has added a bunch more games to its library of titles you can stream, with the headline addition being Crysis Remastered.

As of today, you can play Crysis Remastered (either the Steam or Epic Games Store versions) via Nvidia’s streaming service, and from tomorrow, the Crysis Remastered Trilogy (Crysis, plus Crysis 2 and 3) on the Epic Games Store will become available.

Either way, subscribers get the ability to run the shooter with ray tracing bells and whistles turned on, no matter what hardware they have, and there’s DLSS support on top of that.

As well as Crysis games, four other titles are live on GeForce Now, with the full list of fresh additions running as follows:

Crysis Remastered (Steam and Epic Games Store)

Crysis Remastered Trilogy (new game launch on Epic Games Store)

Crysis 2 Remastered (new game launch on Epic Games Store)

Crysis 3 Remastered (new game launch on Epic Games Store)

The Riftbreaker (new game launch on Steam and Epic Games Store)

Fire Commander (new game launch on Steam)

Going Medieval (Epic Games Store)

Steins;Gate 0 (Steam)

Analysis: Crysis management thanks to streaming

Nvidia didn’t waste this opportunity to pick up on the ‘But can it run Crysis’ meme, making it clear that any device – even a dusty ancient laptop – can now handle the shooter, even with ray tracing goodies turned on, thanks to GeForce Now’s streaming tech. The only barrier with streaming games is, of course, the speed (and reliability) of your internet connection.

The Crysis games are the big news here, of course, but also worth noting is Going Medieval, which is carving itself out a solid reputation as a colony sim (it’s basically RimWorld, but with the ability to build in 3D, and a bit more of a chilled pace – though it’s still in early access on Steam, mind).

GeForce Now is continuing to add some impressive games on a regular basis, having just brought Far Cry 6 into the streaming fold, as well as a number of EA titles for the first time (joining Apex Legends, which was the sole EA game previously).