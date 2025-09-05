Nvidia's GeForce Now Ultimate plan is getting its big upgrade on September 10

It'll be powered by the Blackwell RTX 5080 GPU, rather than the RTX 4080

This allows for up to 5K resolution, or 360fps gaming

Nvidia's big upgrade for its top-tier GeForce Now plan is arriving next week – on September 10 to be precise.

It means that the Ultimate subscription tier of the game streaming service will be powered by a current-gen RTX 5080 GPU, upgraded from the RTX 4080 which is currently the engine behind this plan.

The move (picked up by The Verge) was previously announced by Nvidia at Gamescom, and the good news is that pricing won't change – and obviously you'll get much better performance for your games, or indeed higher-quality graphics.

You can choose to run the Ultimate package at 5K resolution with 60fps, or you can plump for 1440p resolution at 240fps, or 1080p at a blistering 360fps.

With games that support DLSS4 Multi Frame Generation, you'll also be able to turn on full ray tracing for some extra visual punch.

As noted, you can sign up for the Ultimate tier with RTX 5080 for the same price as before, which is $20 / £20 / AU$27.50 per month. Those who are already subscribed will be automatically upgraded to get the benefit of the RTX 5080's extra grunt from September 10, as you'd expect.

Nvidia also highlighted a few high-profile games that have just arrived on GeForce Now – Hollow Knight: Silksong (via Steam – which has been causing quite the clamor), Hell Is Us, and Cronos: The New Dawn (both on Steam, too).

Borderlands 4 and Dying Light: The Beast are also arriving on the service later in September.

More games will be playable, too, thanks to the Install-to-Play feature, another upgrade coming to GeForce Now. This allows gamers to install titles that have signed up with Nvidia, but are not yet fully implemented on the service, and it expands the available library of games to over 4,500, Nvidia informs us.

(Image credit: Nvidia / LG)

Analysis: rolling out now

Previously, the RTX 4080 take on the Ultimate subscription capped out at 4K resolution and 240 fps, so that's being boosted to 5K and 360fps as the ceiling for GeForce Now gamers. (Bear in mind that to hit 360fps you'll need a display that supports 360Hz).

We'll need to see this new take on the top-tier streaming experience in action before jumping to any conclusions, but it all sounds promising – and it's great to see no price increase from Team Green.

Do note, however, that Nvidia says the rollout of the RTX 5080 in GeForce Now starts from next week, so that will doubtless mean it will take a while to reach some regions.