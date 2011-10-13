Intel to bundle liquid cooler with Sandy Bridge-E CPUs

Intel's upcoming Sandy Bridge-E processors will be the company's first to ship with an all-in-one liquid cooling system.

The coolers, manufactured by Asetek but branded by Intel, will ship as part of a bundle with the Core i7 3000-series processors, and will also be available separately.

Like CoolIT's Advanced Liquid Cooling, the cooler consists of an external 120mm fan - which sits at the back of your PC's case - as well as a pump and a heatsink to keep things nice and chilly.

Step into Liquid

It marks Intel's first move away from traditional air cooling, and the all-in-one design means users don't need a City and Guilds plumbing certificate to liquid-cool their PCs.

The cooler also means Intel is keen for users to overclock its forthcoming super-chip to extreme temperatures and frequencies.

The standalone cooler will be compatible with the Sandy Bridge-E's LGA2011 platform, as well as LGA1155, LGA1156 and LGA1366 platforms.

There's no word on whether it has user-modifiable fan speeds, though - a feature we loved in the original CoolIT system.

We've seen liquid cooling become more common in recent years, and with prices of all-in-one systems dropping considerably it's become the bedroom enthusiast's method of choice.

Via Tom's Hardware