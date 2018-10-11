The best 4K laptops 2018: top Ultra High Definition notebooks

Looking for a new laptop and think a 1080p screen just isn't enough? Then you've come to the right place, as we've listed the best 4K laptops money can buy.

While some people may think that 4K resolution (3840 x 2160 to be precise) is overkill on small laptop screens, there are a number of reasons why you'd want to go ultra HD.

For a start, ultra-high definition resolution on smaller screens makes for some incredibly sharp and impressive visuals. Fire up a 4K video from Netflix or YouTube and you'll be incredibly impressed.

It also means you've got more desktop space despite the smaller screen, so you can have more windows open at once.

Also, if you're going to use the laptop for photo editing, then a 4K display will show off your digital photographs in stunning detail.

Windows 10 also does a great job of scaling for 4K resolutions. This means it can alter the size of text, icons and buttons so they are easy to read and use on high resolution displays.

So, without further ado, let's take a look at the best 4K laptops on sale today.

1. Dell XPS 13

Still one of the best laptops ever made

CPU: 8th generation Intel Core i5 – i7 | Graphics: Intel UHD Graphics 620 | RAM: 8GB – 16GB | Screen: 13.3-inch FHD (1,920 x 1,080) – 4k (3840 x 2160) | Storage: 256GB – 1TB SSD

Centered IR webcam

Gorgeous new design

Beautiful optional 4K display

Steeper starting price

White option is pricier

The Dell XPS 13 makes an appearance in many of our 'best laptops' lists, and for good reason. This is a simply brilliant laptop that comes with a stunning 4K display and gorgeous thin and light design. You get a choice of new 8th-generation Intel Core i5 or i7 processors, and there are plenty of customization options that allow you to tweak the XPS 13 to best suit your needs and budget. Oh, and talking about that 4K display: it's surrounded by a bezel-less 'Infinity Edge' design.

2. HP Spectre x360

A 2-in-1 with an affinity for high fashion

CPU: Intel Core i5 – i7 | Graphics: Intel UHD Graphics 620 | RAM: 8GB – 16GB | Screen: 13.3-inch FHD (1,920 x 1,080) – UHD (3,840 x 2,160) IPS touch panel | Storage: 256GB – 1TB

Stylus included

Stunning features

Weak hinges

Annoying keyboard layout

A gorgeous 2-in-1 with a strikingly thin frame, the HP Spectre x360 is a fantastic 2-in-1 laptop that also comes with a 4K screen. It's powered by Intel’s 8th-generation Kaby Lake R processors, which gives it enough oomph to run programs and media at 4K, and it can even play some games (though at lower resolutions). If you're after the best versatile 4K laptop, this is the one to get.

3. Razer Blade Stealth

Don’t be fooled: this is more than a gamer’s laptop

CPU: Intel Core i7 | Graphics: Intel HD Graphics 620 – Intel UHD Graphics 620 | RAM: 16GB | Screen: 12.5-inch UHD (3,840 x 2,160) – 13.3-inch QHD+ (3,200 x 1,800) | Storage: 256GB – 1TB PCIe SSD

Larger, brighter display

Subtler aesthetics on gunmetal version

Shorter and shorter battery life

No 4K display option in sight

One of the drawbacks of having a 4K laptop for gaming is that you need beefy specs to make sure games play brilliantly at UHD resolution, and thankfully the Razer Blade Stealth has the chops for delivering games and media at 4K. It's a brilliant gaming machine, and it comes in other screen resolutions as well, so check before you buy if you want the 4K edition.

4. HP Spectre 13

The thinnest Ultrabook with 4K

CPU: 8th Gen Intel Core i5 – i7 | Graphics: Intel UHD Graphics 620 | RAM: 8 – 16GB | Screen: 13.3-inch, FHD (1,920 x 1,080) – UHD (3,840 x 2,160) | Storage: 256GB – 1TB SSD

Impossibly thin and light

Top-notch looks

Light on ports

Second-rate trackpad

HP has produced another stunning 4K laptop with the HP Spectre 13. It has a gorgeous design and it's incredibly thin and light as well, making it one of the thinnest 4K laptops money can buy. It also packs plenty of power as well, with 8th-generation Intel Kaby Lake R processors running the show. If you're after the best 4K laptop for working on, this is a brilliant choice.

5. Dell XPS 15 2-in-1

Making power portable

CPU: Intel Core i5-i7 | Graphics: Radeon RX Vega M GL Graphics with 4GB HMB2 Graphics Memory | RAM: 8GB | Screen: 15.6-inch, 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) InfinityEdge anti-reflective touch display | Storage: 512GB PCIe SSD

Impressive power

Ultra-thin design

Kind of expensive

Here's another brilliant 4K laptop from Dell. This is a brilliantly powerful 2-in-1 laptop that's powered by an Intel Kaby Lake G-series processor, and it also features enough graphical horsepower to allow you to edit photos and videos in stunning 4K, as well as play modern games at high resolutions as well. As well as all that, it also features a gorgeously-svelte design to boot.