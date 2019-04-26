Apple could be working on a 5G iPad Pro

We've recently heard that we may see a 5G iPhone in 2020, after a legal case Apple was embroiled in that questioned that abruptly ended – but according to a top Apple analyst we could also see a 5G iPad Pro at some point in the near future too.

In a note to the Economic Daily News Ming-Chi Kuo, who's provided accurate information about unreleased Apple products on numerous occasions, suggested Apple is set to release two new iPad Pros in 2019 – an 11-inch model and a giant 12.9-inch tablet.

This news should come as no surprise given Apple releases two iPad Pros per year, in those two sizes, but the note continues to say that beyond 2021, Apple will include 5G chips in its iPad Pros.

Current iPad Pros, like the most recent iPad Pro 12.9 and iPad Pro 11, have LTE connection so you can insert a SIM card and use 4G internet when out and about, so it follows that Apple would bring 5G tech to its iPad Pros at some point.

For a while Apple's 5G plans were rather tentative as Intel, who were to supply 5G modems for 5G iPhones, didn't look set to deliver enough until 2021, but Apple has since ditched Intel for Qualcomm and it's looking likely 5G iPhones will come in 2020.

Of course 2021 is a long way away, and a lot could happen in the meantime with Apple's iPad Pro plans, but stay tuned to TechRadar for all the latest tech news and reviews.