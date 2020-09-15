Adata’s new SSD gives you speedy PCIe 4.0 performance for less cash – but with a catch

Adata has launched a new SSD that makes use of PCIe 4.0 tech to achieve very fast speeds – although compared to other PCIe 4.0 solid-state drives, it’s not nearly as quick, but the good news is that this will be reflected in the price tag.

Adata is introducing the XPG Gammix S50 Lite SSD (an M.2 drive) as a product aimed at ‘mainstream users’ as opposed to the more expensive enthusiast PCIe 4.0 drives.

The S50 still reaches some impressive speeds compared to non-PCIe 4.0 models, with read speeds of up to 3900 MB/s and write speeds of up to 3200 MB/s. Random read and write performance is rated at 490K and 540K IOPS respectively, according to Adata.

Cool customer

The SSD uses an SMI SM2267 controller and benefits from what the manufacturer describes as an optimized thermal design, with a ‘robust aluminum heatsink’, meaning it should run cool and stable even when pushed.

The XPG Gammix S50 Lite will come in 1TB and 2TB capacities with pricing still to be confirmed, and buyers will get the benefit of a 5-year warranty.

We expect the S50 SSD will make a good budget choice for a PCIe 4.0 drive for gamers, although of course, exactly how the pricing falls will be crucial in determining the value proposition relative to existing models.

