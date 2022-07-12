Do you like big buns AND clever puns? Then you’ll be delighted to know that the Belcher family have landed on streaming services with their first feature-length film. Leave room for an extra helping of humour, a side of outlandish adventure, and impromptu musical numbers as we explain below how to watch The Bob’s Burgers Movie online from anywhere with either a free trial, a Disney Bundle or just a plain old streaming subscription, depending on where you are.
Release date: Tuesday, July 12 (US, CA) | July 13 (UK, EUR)
Created by: Loren Bouchard and Bernard Derriman
Cast: H. Jon Benjamin, Kristen Schaal, Dan Mintz, Eugene Mirman, Larry Murphy, John Roberts, Zach Galifianakis, Kevin Kline
Stream: Hulu with a 30-day FREE trial (opens in new tab) (US) | Disney Plus (opens in new tab) (RoW)
This film-version of the Emmy-winning animated series is guaranteed to leave a big grin on your face. Directed by series creators Loren Bouchard and Bernard Derriman, it reunites our favorite oddballs in a quest to save Bob’s Burgers from bankruptcy while also solving the death of Cotton Candy Dan.
The movie begins with the Belchers – beleaguered dad Bob, wife Linda, and their three kids Tina, Gene and Louise – faced with disaster after a sinkhole opens up outside their restaurant.
It's the start of an adventure that finds Linda (John Roberts) dangling from Wonder Wharf dressed in a burger bun outfit, Tina (Dan Mintz) daring to ask Jimmy Junior to be her boyfriend, and nine-year-old Louise (Kirsten Schaal) trying to prove Mr. Fischoeder innocent of murder charges.
It could be the most irreverent fun you have this summer. So, keep reading as we break down how to watch The Bob’s Burgers Movie online from anywhere now.
How to watch The Bob’s Burgers movie online for FREE in the US
Released on Tuesday, July 12, you’re being served up two options to stream The Bob’s Burgers Movie in the US: on the Disney-owned Hulu (opens in new tab) (which offers a 30-day FREE trial) or on HBO Max (opens in new tab) (whose free trial has been discontinued in most territories).
You can sign up for Hulu’s basic plan at just $6.99 a month, and new subscribers can enjoy its 30-day free trial (opens in new tab) before paying a thing. Plus, there’s no contract and you can cancel at any time.
However, you might be tempted by the Disney Plus bundle (opens in new tab) instead which combines all three streaming services – Hulu, Disney Plus and ESPN Plus – for the value price of $13.99 (opens in new tab) per month.
As well as everything on Hulu, such as Pam and Tommy (opens in new tab), The Great (opens in new tab), Helstrom (opens in new tab), Only Murders in the Building (opens in new tab) and Normal People (opens in new tab), you also get everything Marvel, Star Wars, Pixar and The Simpsons from Disney Plus (opens in new tab) and live sports from ESPN Plus (opens in new tab).
Alternatively, HBO Max (opens in new tab) – the home of acclaimed Max Originals, Warner Brothers content, DC Comics superheroes, and iconic movies and animations – has The Bob’s Burgers Movie too. The entry-level With-Ads plan is $9.99 a month (though you’ll save 16% over the year at $99.99 for annual membership) while the Ad-Free plan costs $14.99 a month and allows you to download content to watch offline too.
How to watch The Bob’s Burgers Movie online from anywhere else in the world
Elsewhere around the world, The Bob’s Burgers movie will be served up via the ‘Star’ hub on Disney Plus (opens in new tab) around or just after the US release:
July 12 – Canada from 12am PT / 3am
July 13 – UK from 8am BST
July 13 – Europe from 9am CEST
July 13 – Australia at around 7pm AEST
July 20 – Latin America
In addition to being the exclusive international home of The Bob’s Burgers Movie, Disney Plus provides access to Disney’s back catalog, the entire Star Wars canon, plus all things Marvel, Fox and Pixar for AU$11.99/CA$11.99/£7.99 per month (opens in new tab).
How to save money on Disney+
Disney Plus is already cheaper than competing streaming services like Netflix, but you can save even more when you sign up for an annual subscription that gives you 15% off the monthly price. Obviously you have to splash the cash at the start, but with so much content to get stuck into, we very much doubt you'll run out of things to watch before the 12 months are up. You're looking at CA$119.99/£79.90/AU$119.99 for the year (opens in new tab).
What else should I know about Disney+?
In addition to the much-anticipated The Bob’s Burgers Movie, Disney Plus offers a raft of recent hits, including The Princess, The Mandalorian season 3, Ms. Marvel (opens in new tab) and Rise. Plus, there's plenty more on the way, such as She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Willow, and Ultra Violet & Black Scorpion (opens in new tab) all set to arrive in the coming weeks and months.
The streaming service has apps for iOS and Android (of course), and is available to watch online via the likes of Amazon Fire TV Stick, PS4, Xbox One and Roku streaming devices.
The Bob’s Burgers Movie is available on the platform thanks to the new Star on Disney Plus hub that most global markets can enjoy, which has seen the amount of content available through Disney Plus more than double, with a particular eye to shows grown-ups are going to enjoy.