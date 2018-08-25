How to download and install the ExpressVPN Android app

So you liked all the good things you heard about ExpressVPN , such as the large number of ultrafast servers, reliable connections and intuitive apps, and you decided to try it out.

You’ve gone through the sign-up process and now you want to take advantage of this VPN service on your Android phone or tablet. No sweat, just follow these simple steps and you won’t get lost.

Check out our list of the best VPN services

1. Go to the ExpressVPN website

Locate and open your favorite browser and navigate to the ExpressVPN website .

2. Go to your account page

Tap the hamburger button (three horizontal lines) in the top right corner of the webpage. Tap My Account. This will take you to the sign in page.

3. Sign in

Fill in your credentials and tap the red Sign In button.

4. Find the download section

Once signed in, scroll down to the part that says Set up on all your devices. Tap the word Android or the green Set Up ExpressVPN button.

5. Locate the Google Play button

Locate and tap the familiar black Get it on Google Play button.

6. Install the app from Google Play

You will see a Google Play Store download page for ExpressVPN. Tap the Install button.

7. Allow access

A prompt will appear telling you the app needs access to in-app purchases and your Wi-Fi connection information. Tap Accept.

8. Open the app

After the app has finished installing, tap Open.

9. Configure the app

When the ExpressVPN app is launched on your Android device for the first time, you’ll need to do some configuring. Tap the red OK button to complete the configuration.

10. Give the app permission to intercept your traffic

A prompt will appear, asking you to confirm you want to give the app permission to intercept all network traffic. Tap OK.

11. Choose whether to send usage reports

The app will also ask you to help improve its services by sharing crash reports, speed tests, and information about successful VPN connection attempts. You can allow the app to do so, but you don’t have to in order to use the app.

12. Connect to ExpressVPN server

After you’ve finished all the previous steps, you only have to tap that big round on/off button or choose a location you want to connect to, and your connection is secure.