The Black Friday sales are the best time to treat yourself to some new tech, but we all know those gadgets are useless if they run out of juice — which is why I also recommend snapping up a Black Friday power bank deal.

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When I’m travelling to an event and need to keep multiple gadgets powered up Anker’s 165W Travel Essential power bank is my go-to — it can refuel my phone and laptop (and comes with two USB-C Cables built in), plus it’s just £65.55 (was £89.98) at Amazon right now, saving you around 30% and bringing it close to its lowest price ever.

When I need to travel light — say when I’m heading out to party with friends — I don't leave home without my Belkin UltraCharge 11000mAh power bank. It perfectly slips into a pocket or small bag, and I never have to worry about my phone dying on me when I need to call an Uber. Right now it’s £10 off at just £49.38 (was £59.99) at Amazon.

Today's best power bank deals in the UK

Save 27% Anker Travel Essential (165W, 25000mAh): was £89.98 now £65.55 at Amazon This Anker power bank is my main go-to for weekends away and longer trips. I love that it has two USB-C cable built in, and ports for more cables if you need to charge a bunch of tech at once. Read more Read less ▼

Belkin UltraCharge (120W, 22000mAh): was £89.99 now £69.99 at Amazon This Belkin power bank is a solid alternative to the Anker above. I've been travelling with it recently and I love the readouts it provides, and my wife uses it when she travels for work. Read more Read less ▼

Belkin Ultracharge (60W, 11000mAh): was £59.99 now £49.38 at Amazon This sleek power bank is perfect for popping in your pocket. I've taken it to concerts and clubs, and I reach for it anytime I'm heading out and want to travel light. Read more Read less ▼

There are power banks for all sorts of occasions and gadgets. Slimmer but lower-wattage banks, such as the Belkin UltraCharge 11000mAh or the 20,000mAh Anker power bank I've highlighted above, are perfect for slipping in a pocket or a purse to keep your phone powered up in a pinch.

Their downside is they usually have a smaller capacity than bulkier bricks, and a lower wattage. More power-hungry tech needs higher wattage sources to recharge effectively — especially if you want to keep using your device while it refuels. For most phones the minimum I’d be looking for is 45W, while laptops will want speeds of at least 100W.

Laptops will also want a bulkier power bank, such as the 165W Travel Essential power bank from Anker, or the Belkin UltraCharge 22000mAh. If you’re carrying a tablet or laptop you likely already have a bag on you, so a bulkier brick is less of a nuisance. Plus these larger-capacity cells can recharge your tech more times in between needing to be recharged themselves.

(Image credit: Belkin)

You’ll also notice the banks I’ve recommended include built-in USB-C cables. When testing out the Belkin UltraCharge banks this is a feature I appreciate time and again, because I never need to worry about remembering my power bank but forgetting the charging cable — it just pulls out from the brick and retracts when you’re done. And if you do take extra cables with you, you can rely on the pack’s ports to recharge multiple gadgets at once.

If you’re struggling to find a Christmas gift for someone this year, get them a power bank from this list. Whether they just have a single smartphone they need to keep topped up, or often carry a tablet, headphones, or a handheld console with them, a power bank will be incredibly useful.

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