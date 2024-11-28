You can get a Garmin Epix 2 for half the price at H. Samuel in the UK right now

If you're in the market for a brilliant Garmin Black Friday deal, then one unlikely retailer in the UK might have the deal for you.

Right now you can get the Garmin Epix 2 at high street jeweler H. Samuel for a whopping 50% off, now just £324.99 (was £649.99), one of the best Black Friday deals we've seen so far.

The Epix Gen 2 is an incredibly rugged smartwatch boasting a titanium chassis, multisport tracking, AMOLED display, and a battery that can last up to 16 days. It's a serious alternative to the Apple Watch Ultra and the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra, and it's a cheaper option than both too. What's more, Garmin's smartwatches work seamlessly with both Android and iPhone, so it'll suit pretty much everyone.

Not in the UK? Scroll down to see Black Friday deals where you are.

Today's best Prime Day Garmin smartwatch deals

Garmin Epix (Gen 2): was £649.99 now £324.99 at H Samuel Get the Garmin Epix 2 for a stunning £324, literally half its usual price of £649. With a 47mm watch face, strengthened glass, water resistance, and a titanium shell, is this the best-rugged smartwatch going for Black Friday?

Garmin Epix 2: was $899.99 now $419.99 at Amazon If you're in the US you can score a massive 53% saving on the Garmin Epix Gen 2, but only if you're willing to shop at a third-party Amazon retailer. It's one with good reviews and a fairly good rating, but worth noting it's not sold by Amazon.

In our Garmin Epix 2 review, we hailed the brilliant AMOLED display, extensive fitness tracking, GPS accuracy, and more. This watch is a couple of years old now, but it's still formidable and has a fantastic price tag in the sales as a result. There are also decent discounts on the rugged Fenix 7 at Amazon in the UK.

It boasts better battery life than the likes of the Apple Watch Ultra, and really its only weak spot previously has been its hefty price tag, a problem solved by this 50% discount.

Today's best Garmin deals

Want the latest US deals straight to your phone? Follow the TechRadar WhatsApp deals channel!

More of today's Black Friday sales in the US

More of today's Black Friday sales in the UK