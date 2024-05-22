Walmart's Memorial Day sale is live and I just found the 25 best deals to shop now

Walmart has launched its official Memorial Day sale ahead of the May 27 date, and it's filled with fantastic deals on everything you need for the summer, like grills, patio furniture, and lawnmowers, as well as record-low prices on best-selling tech gadgets. As a seasoned deals editor, I've gone through Walmart's Memorial Day sale and picked out the 25 very best deals.



The Walmart Memorial Day is always a popular destination thanks to impressive discounts on a wide range of categories. You'll find discounts on home items like kitchen appliances and vacuums, outdoor must-haves, and tech bargains, including TVs, Apple devices, headphones, and cheap laptops. Some of my personal favorites include the iHome robot vacuum on sale for an incredible price of $79, this Hisense 58-inch 4K smart TV marked down to $258, and this HP 14 laptop on sale for just $279.



Walmart Memorial Day sale: the 25 best deals

Expert Grill Steel Portable Charcoal Grill: was $19.97 now $14.97 at Walmart

Kick off your summer with this handy portable grill that's on sale for just $14.97. The steel charcoal grill measures 14.5 inches wide, weighs only 5.25 pounds, and can grill up to eight burgers at once.

Keurig K-Iced Essentials Coffee Maker: was $79 now $59 at Walmart

Make your beloved iced coffee at home and save money with the Keurig K-Iced coffee maker, which is on sale for $59. The coffee maker can brew hot and cold coffee in minutes with Keurig's convenient K-Cup Pods.

Ninja AF100 Air Fryer: was $89 now $69 at Walmart

Get the best-selling Ninja air fryer on sale for $69 - the lowest price we've seen this year. The highly-rated four-quart air fryer allows you to whip up your favorite fried foods with less oil, and the compact size allows you to store the appliance on your counter.

iHome AutoVac Juno Robot Vacuum: was $199.99 now $79 at Walmart

A robot vacuum under $100 is unheard of, which is why this deal on the iHome AutoVac is such a steal. The robot vacuum provides 100 minutes of runtime and uses mapping technology and self-charges when the battery is low. Today's deal is the lowest price we've ever seen, and we don't expect it will stick around for long.

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation): was $159 now $89 at Walmart

The AirPods 2 are Apple's cheapest earbuds, and Walmart has the 2nd-generation model on sale for $89 - just $20 more than the record-low price. This deal is highly recommended if you want new AirPods and don't need noise-cancelling technology.

Bissell Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner: was $123.34 now $98.59 at Walmart

Walmart's Memorial Day sale has the best-selling Bissell Little Green carpet cleaner on sale for $98.59. Perfect for pet owners and parents, this portable carpet cleaner can magically erase spills and stains on carpets, couches, auto interiors, and more.

Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones: was $299.99 now $129 at Walmart

You can get the top-rated Beats Solo 3 wireless headphones on sale for only $129 at Walmart. The wireless headphones feature active noise cancellation, provide up to 40 hours of battery life, and work with Siri for hands-free control.

Bissell Pet Hair Eraser Turbo Upright Vacuum: was $278 now $149 at Walmart

The Bissell Pet Hair vacuum features powerful suction in a lightweight design and includes a Tangle-Free Brush Roll to prevent hair wrap. Walmart's Memorial Day sale has the upright vacuum on sale for a record-low price of $149.

Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen, GPS): was $249 now $189 at Walmart

Grab the budget Apple Watch SE on sale for $189 - only $10 more than the record-low we saw during Black Friday. You're getting all the basic features that people love about the Apple Watch, such as GPS technology, heart rate monitoring, and health and fitness tracking. Check out our Apple Watch SE 2 review to see why we awarded this model four and a half stars out of five.

Tineco iFloor 3 Cordless Wet Dry Vacuum: was $299 now $199.99 at Walmart

The popular Tineco iFloor 3 cordless vacuum is on sale for a record-low price of $199.99 at Walmart's Memorial Day sale. The Tienco can vacuum and wash floors simultaneously, leaving them instantly dry, and features dual-tank technology that separates clean and dirty water.

Greenworks Brushless Push Lawn Mower: was $379.99 now $249.99 at Walmart

If you're looking for a push lawn mower in today's Memorial Day sales, Walmart has this 40V GreenWorks lawn mower on sale for $249.99. The lawn mower comes with a 4.0 Ah battery and quick charger and features a brushless motor that delivers enhanced power.

Apple iPad 10.2 (2021): was $329.99 now $249 at Walmart

Apple's 2021 iPad may be slightly older tech, but the 10.2-inch Retina display and A13 Bionic chip ensure excellent picture quality and superior performance to this day. The entry-level tablet can do it all without issue, according to our Apple iPad 10.2 review, whether that's browsing the net, streaming media, light work, or playing games. Today's deal from Walmart is just $20 more than the record-low price and the best deal you can find right now.

Hisense R6 Series 58-inch 4K UHD Roku TV (2020): was $338 now $258 at Walmart

If you're looking for a mid-size budget display, Walmart's Memorial Day sale has the best-selling 58-inch Hisense R6 Series Roku TV on sale for just $258. For that amount, you're getting 4K HD resolution, Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10, DTS Studio Sound, and the Roku experience built-in for easy streaming.

HP 14 laptop: was $519 now $279 at Walmart

If you're looking for a cheap but capable laptop, Walmart has the best-selling HP 14 laptop on sale for just $279. The 14-inch laptop features an Intel Core i3 processor, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of SSD, and up to 10 hours of battery life, making it a great-value basic device for everyday use.

Dyson V8 Origin+ Cordless Vacuum: was $419.90 now $299.99 at Walmart

If you're interested in a lightweight cordless vacuum, Walmart has the top-rated Dyson V8 on sale for a fantastic price of $299.99. Perfect for pet owners, the Dyson V8 features a de-tangling motor bar that works across hardwood floors and carpets and can transform into a handheld vac for quick and convenient clean-ups.

Samsung 27-inch Odyssey G65B Curved Gaming Monitor: was $699.99 now $299.99 at Walmart

This Samsung gaming monitor is getting a massive $400 discount, bringing the price down to just $299.99. The 27-inch curved monitor boasts a 240Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, and Samsung's Gaming Hub, which gives you access to top streaming services and console games.

Sony WH-1000XM5: was $399.99 now $323 at Walmart

Released in 2022, Sony's WH-1000XM5 headphones represent some of the best the industry has to offer. With class-leading noise-canceling technology, crystal-clear hands-free calling, and Alexa voice control for ease of use, there's nothing better. Today's Memorial Day deal from Walmart brings the price down to $323.

Acer Aspire 3 15.6: was $499 now $359 at Walmart

Walmart's Memorial Day has this Acer Aspire 3 laptop marked down to a fantastic price of $359. It's powered by an AMD Ryzen 7 5700U processor with Radeon graphics, 16GB of RAM, 512GB of SSD, and a full HD 15.6-inch display.

Apple iPad Air 2022 (64GB): was $569 now $399 at Walmart

If you're looking for more power, Walmart also has Apple's 2022 iPad Air on sale for $399 - the lowest price we've ever seen. The iPad Air 5 packs a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, Apple's powerful M1 chip, and provides an all-day battery life.

Onn. 75-inch 4K UHD Roku Smart TV: was $498 now $448 at Walmart

Walmart's best big-screen budget TV deal is this 75-inch 4K smart TV from Onn. for just $448 - an incredible price. For your money, you get support for 4K Ultra HD resolution, the Roku experience for easy streaming, and an edge-to-edge viewing experience thanks to the frameless bezel.

PS5 Slim - Marvel's Spider-Man 2 bundle: was $599.99 now $449 at Walmart

This Memorial Day bundle gets you a PS5 Slim console and a digital copy of one of the best PS5 exclusives for $50 below the standard retail price. Although we saw the bundle receive the same discount before, it's still the lowest-ever price and absolutely unbeatable value at the moment.

Apple MacBook Air M1: was $999 now $699 at Walmart

While we've seen the Air M1 go for as little as $749 previously, Walmart has just beaten that already excellent discount by a whole $50. Not only is this an outstanding price for such a powerful laptop that still holds up great for 2024, but this could be the last chance to pick one up now that it's officially discontinued. Don't miss this awesome deal if you're looking for a great bang for the buck MacBook.

LG C2 42-Inch 4K OLED Smart TV (2022): was $1,549.99 now $849 at Walmart

The LG C2 OLED was rated as last year's best TV, and Walmart has this 42-inch model on sale for a fantastic price of $849. The gorgeous display is praised for its intense brightness and vivid colors in our LG C2 OLED review and packs an a9 Gen5 AI Processor, Dolby Atmos, and voice control - all for under $1,000. Please note that this specific model is sold by a third-party seller but is fulfilled by Walmart.



You can also get the 65-inch LG C2 OLED TV for $1,479

Hisense 75-Inch U8 Series mini-LED 4K TV: was $1,599.99 now $1,198 at Walmart

This Hisense set allows you to purchase a big-screen, feature-packed TV at an incredible price. The U8 Series TVs are Hisense's least expensive models, with mini-LED backlighting, full-array local dimming, and support for Dolby Vision HDR, Dolby Atmos, and 144Hz Game Mode Pro.

Samsung 65-inch The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV (2022): was $1,999.99 now $1,496 at Walmart

Samsung's best-selling 65-inch The Frame TV is on sale for $1,496 at Walmart's Memorial Day sale. This stunning TV transforms into a beautiful piece of art that seamlessly blends into your home's decor. It includes customizable bezels, a QLED screen, and smart capabilities.

