Walmart just launched a huge summer sale: 17 deals I recommend from $14.99

Summer has officially arrived, and to celebrate, Walmart just launched a huge sale with incredible deals throughout its site, starting at just $14.99.



Shop Walmart's full summer sale



I've gone through Walmart's summer sale and hand-picked the 17 best deals I recommend. Many of the items listed below include left-over prices from Memorial Day, as well as fresh discounts on summer must-haves.

Some highlights include Sony's highly-rated WH-1000XM5 headphones on sale for $309.98, this handy Magic Bullet mini blender for just $39.88, and the best-selling LG 70-inch 4K smart TV on sale for a fantastic price of $498.



Shop more of Walmart's best summer deals below, and keep in mind these are limited-time offers.

Walmart summer sale: 17 deals I recommend

Expert Grill Steel Portable Charcoal Grill: was $19.97 now $14.97 at Walmart

Kick off your summer with this handy portable grill that's on sale for just $14.97. The steel charcoal grill measures 14.5 inches wide, weighs only 5.25 pounds, and can grill up to eight burgers at once.

Magic Bullet Mini Juicer: was $49 now $39.88 at Walmart

Make homemade juice every morning with the Magic Bullet mini juicer that's down to just $39.88. The juicer features a compact design, so it easily fits on your countertop and comes with a 400-watt motor that can extract juice from your favorite fruits and veggies.

Keurig K-Iced Essentials Coffee Maker: was $79 now $59 at Walmart

Make your beloved iced coffee at home and save money with the Keurig K-Iced coffee maker, which is on sale for $59. The coffee maker can brew hot and cold coffee in minutes with Keurig's convenient K-Cup Pods.

Kissair Countertop Ice Maker: was $129.99 now $66.99 at Walmart

A countertop ice maker under $100 is an incredible deal and a perfect item to purchase at today's summer sale. The Kissair ice maker features a compact design and a self-cleaning function, and it can produce 9 blocks of ice in just 6-13 minutes.

iHome AutoVac Juno Robot Vacuum: was $199.99 now $79 at Walmart

A robot vacuum under $100 is unheard of, which is why this deal on the iHome AutoVac is such a steal. The robot vacuum provides 100 minutes of runtime and uses mapping technology and self-charges when the battery is low. Today's deal is the lowest price we've ever seen, and we don't expect it will stick around for long.

Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones: was $299.99 now $129 at Walmart

You can get the top-rated Beats Solo 3 wireless headphones on sale for only $129 at Walmart. The wireless headphones feature active noise cancellation, provide up to 40 hours of battery life, and work with Siri for hands-free control.

Bissell Pet Hair Eraser Turbo Upright Vacuum: was $278 now $149 at Walmart

The Bissell Pet Hair vacuum features powerful suction in a lightweight design and includes a Tangle-Free Brush Roll to prevent hair wrap. Walmart's summer sale has the upright vacuum on sale for a record-low price of $149.

Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen, GPS): was $249 now $189 at Walmart

Grab the budget Apple Watch SE on sale for $189 - only $10 more than the record-low we saw during Black Friday. You're getting all the basic features that people love about the Apple Watch, such as GPS technology, heart rate monitoring, and health and fitness tracking. Check out our Apple Watch SE 2 review to see why we awarded this model four and a half stars out of five.

Greenworks Brushless Push Lawn Mower: was $379.99 now $249.99 at Walmart

If you're looking for a new push lawn mower, Walmart has this 40V GreenWorks lawn mower on sale for $249.99. The lawn mower comes with a 4.0 Ah battery and quick charger and features a brushless motor that delivers enhanced power.

HP 14 laptop: was $519 now $279 at Walmart

If you're looking for a cheap but capable laptop, Walmart has the best-selling HP 14 laptop on sale for just $279. The 14-inch laptop features an Intel Core i3 processor, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of SSD, and up to 10 hours of battery life, making it a great-value basic device for everyday use.

Apple Watch Series 9: was $399.99 now $299 at Walmart

The Apple Watch 9 is one of the best smartwatches you can buy and more powerful than ever thanks to the S9 SiP chip, which delivers a brighter display and 18 hours of battery life. You also get advanced health and safety features, GPS technology, and the new double-tap capability that lets you use your watch without touching the display. Today's deal is for the Midnight aluminum case with Midnight sport loop, and at just $299, it's the lowest price we've ever seen.

Sony WH-1000XM5: was $399.99 now $309.98 at Walmart

Released in 2022, Sony's WH-1000XM5 headphones represent some of the best the industry has to offer. With class-leading noise-canceling technology, crystal-clear hands-free calling, and Alexa voice control for ease of use, there's nothing better. Today's deal from Walmart brings the price down to a new record-low of $309.98.

Apple iPad 10.9 (2022): was $449 now $349 at Walmart

Walmart has the 10.9 iPad on sale for $349. Compared to the 2021 iPad, the entry-level tablet comes with a larger 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, Apple's powerful A14 Bionic chip for laptop-like speed, upgraded cameras with 4K video, and all-day battery life.

Apple iPad Air 2022 (64GB): was $569 now $399 at Walmart

If you're looking for more power, Walmart also has Apple's 2022 iPad Air on sale for $399 - the lowest price we've ever seen. The iPad Air 5 packs a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, Apple's powerful M1 chip, and provides an all-day battery life.

Onn. 75-inch 4K UHD Roku Smart TV: was $498 now $448 at Walmart

Walmart's best big-screen budget TV deal is this 75-inch 4K smart TV from Onn. for just $448 - an incredible price. For your money, you get support for 4K Ultra HD resolution, the Roku experience for easy streaming, and an edge-to-edge viewing experience thanks to the frameless bezel.

LG 70-inch 4K UHD Smart TV: was $648 now $498 at Walmart

This LG 70-inch 4K smart TV is down to $498 at Walmart's summer sale. You're getting a premium picture experience with brilliant colors thanks to LG's α5 Gen5 AI processor, and gamers will love the game optimizer and dashboard, where you can see and adjust all your settings in one place.

LG C2 42-Inch 4K OLED Smart TV (2022): was $1,549.99 now $849 at Walmart

The LG C2 OLED was rated as last year's best TV, and Walmart has this 42-inch model on sale for a fantastic price of $849. The gorgeous display is praised for its intense brightness and vivid colors in our LG C2 OLED review and packs an a9 Gen5 AI Processor, Dolby Atmos, and voice control - all for under $1,000. Please note that this specific model is sold by a third-party seller but is fulfilled by Walmart.

