AeroPress brewers are one of the quickest and easiest ways to prepare a cup of delicious coffee, and Black Friday is the perfect time to pick one up, with big savings on every single colour in the range. I've rounded up all the best savings for you below, so you can simply scroll through and pick your favourite

I test a lot of coffee makers here at TechRadar (over a dozen every year) but when I'm in a hurry or on the move, I always return to my trusty AeroPress. I own the blue version, which is lovely, but with these Black Friday offers I'm sorely tempted to pick up the green as well.

• Browse all today's best Black Friday deals

An AeroPress also makes a great gift for the coffee-lover in your life, and even if they already own one, a second brewer that they can keep in the office or their car will always go down well.

Can't see exactly what you want? Wander over to the official AeroPress store, where you can get 20% off your order by entering the code BF20 at the checkout. Happy brewing!

The freshest AeroPress deals

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