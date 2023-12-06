This Samsung OLED is our TV of the year, and it’s $1,000 off for the holidays

If you’re pondering Christmas gift ideas, a 65-inch OLED TV probably isn’t at the top of the list – unless you’re intent on buying something special for yourself, that is. We think this year’s best OLED TVs qualify as special, and with this Samsung S90C OLED for $1,599 deal, special doesn’t have to mean crazy expensive.

Samsung first offered this $1,000 discount in its early Black Friday sales, and that deal has carried through to the Christmas sales season. For $1,599, you’re getting a TV with an impressively bright QD-OLED display panel plus a sleek design with built-in 4.2.2-channel Dolby Atmos speakers. We like the S90C so much that we selected it as TV of the year in the TechRadar Choice Awards 2023, where its one-two punch of performance and value gave it the advantage even over Samsung’s flagship S95C OLED.

With powerful contrast and well above-average brightness for an OLED, the S90C easily ranks among the best TVs. It’s also a great option for gaming, with support for 4K 120Hz or 144Hz pictures, variable refresh rate, and AMD FreeSync. A dedicated Game Bar menu lets you easily tweak gaming-related settings to improve performance, and its smart interface includes Samsung Gaming Hub with Xbox, Nvidia GeForce Now, Amazon Luna, and more cloud-based gaming apps.

When stacked up against its OLED TV competition, $1,599 for the 65-inch version of the S90C is an excellent deal. It has higher peak brightness than the same-size LG C3 OLED, which is currently selling for the same amount, and is around $300 less than the mid-range Sony A80L OLED. And unlike the many other TVs that shot back up in price following Black Friday, the 65-inch S90C has remained at its lowest-ever price, making this current deal one worth jumping on.

