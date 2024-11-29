This Philips Hue lamp Black Friday deal is so good I just bought it twice

Black Friday is officially here, and with it, we have even more discounts on everything from TVs to earbuds with appliances and smart home kits in between. I’ve been on the hunt for some new smart lights that integrate with Apple Home as well as Amazon and Google … Matter should make that easy, right?

I’m a big fan of Philips Hue and the ecosystem's simplicity. We’ve already highlighted savings on starter kits and standard bulbs, but I was looking for a ready-to-go fixture. And thanks to a fresh discount on Amazon, I just scored the Philips Hue Iris lamp for just $87.99, a 20% discount from the $109.99 MSRP.

And once Amazon delivers, this will be the second Philips Hue Iris I own! Yes, it’s that good with a unique design that can cast light out the front and sides, and it can showcase pretty much any color I want. Most importantly, it’s a way to light up a space uniquely, and it’s a rare saving on a Philips Hue lamp.

The best Philips Hue Iris Lamp deal of Black Friday

Philips Hue Iris Table Lamp: was $109.99 now $87.99 at Amazon Philips Hue lamps, and even light bulbs, don't usually come cheap, but you can save quite a bit thanks to Black Friday. The funky and modern Philips Hue Iris Table Lamp is down to just $87.99 and is a unique way to brighten a space quickly. It integrates with the major smart home ecosystems – Apple Home, Amazon, and Google – and is controlled through the Philips Hue app, meaning you can set it to any color and even group it with other lights.

Of all the smart home tech I own, Philips Hue Iris' is easily the most fun. It can glow any color I wish – from pink to purple with yellow, blue, orange, and even red in between – and does an excellent job of illuminating whatever it's pointed at but also lights up the spaces around it.

It's kind of a clear orb with a diffuser on the top to help spread the light, but the effect can be really cool at night as it looks like it's glowing from all sides. Unlike the Philips Hue Go, this one constantly needs power, but it can also get much brighter. I prefer the Iris design more as it's not frosted like on the Go.

Since it's a Philips Hue lamp, it'll be set up with the Philips Hue for Android and iOS. It'll only take a few minutes; if you have a hub, you can unlock some other features. It's also part of an ecosystem that continues to get better with frequent updates, and in the world of smart homes, Philips Hue has been a mainstay for a while.

Considering this is the second time I've purchased it, I trust that it's an excellent smart home lamp and, ultimately, one that could be a conversation starter thanks to its unique look. You'll just want to score it while it's down to the lowest price we've tracked; get it on Amazon now for $87.99.