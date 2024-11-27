There's never been a cheaper time to get into Philips Hue thanks to these epic Black Friday deals on starter kits

Philips Hue starter kits are going cheap with Amazon's Black Friday deals, with huge savings in the US and the UK. If you've been thinking about getting started with Hue but have been put off by the price, now's the perfect time to take the plunge.

In the US, the best offer is the Philips Hue White & Color Ambiance A19 Starter Kit for only $79.98 (was $129.99) – its lowest price ever, and a super affordable way to dip your toe in the world of smart lighting. Meanwhile, in the UK you can grab the Philips Hue White & Color Ambiance E27 Starter Kit for only £64.99 (was £86.04), which is a record-breaking saving of 24%.

Different starter kits contain different light bulbs, so whether you want regular screw fitting bulbs for your ceiling fixtures or smart spotlights for your kitchen, there's a kit for you. All these sets also contain the Philips Hue Bridge, which connects the bulbs to one another and to your home Wi-Fi network, unlocking their full features. For more details see our guide Philips Hue Bridge: what is it, and why is it important?

The best Philips Hue starter kit deals in the US

Philips Hue White & Color Ambiance A19 Starter Kit: was $129.99 now $79.98 at Amazon This is the best Philips Hue deal you'll find this Black Friday, knocking this starter kit down to its lowest price ever. It includes two A19 screw-fitting White & Color Ambiance Bulbs, plus the Hue Bridge you need to connect them to your home Wi-Fi network. A perfect jumping-off point for your new Hue smart lighting system.

Philips Hue White & Color Ambiance A19 Dimmer Starter Kit: was $159.99 now $119.99 at Amazon This brilliant bundle has dropped back down to last year's Black Friday price – the cheapest it's ever been. It includes the same two A19 bulbs and Hue Bridge as the set above, plus a smart Philips Hue dimmer switch that works like a remote and lets you control your lights like an ordinary light switch. Mount it on the wall, attach it to a magnetic surface, or use it as a handheld controller.

The best Philips Hue starter kit deals in the UK

Philips Hue White & Color Ambiance GU10 Starter Kit: was £164.51 now £131.27 at Amazon Want to start your Philips Hue lighting system in the kitchen? This set includes three GU10 spotlights, which fit just like regular spots, the Hue Bridge, and a Smart Button that you can use to turn your lights on and off, dim them, and activate time-based lighting setups. It's never been this cheap before (I checked), so grab this Black Friday deal while it lasts.

All of these starter kits contain Philips Hue White & Color Ambiance bulbs, which are capable of displaying millions of different colors, as well as white light at various different temperatures to help you create exactly the right mood, whether you're working from home or throwing a house party.

