AirPods 4 with ANC just hit a record-low price for Black Friday – but this AirPods Pro deal is even better

We’re just a few hours away from Black Friday officially kicking off, and we’ve already seen a treasure trove of discounts on all things Apple. The new iMac, iPad mini, Apple Watch Series 10, and even AirPods Pro 2 are all available at excellent prices.

Now joining that parade of discounts is an all-time-low price for AirPods 4 with Active Noise Cancellation, down to $164.99 from $179. It's not a huge discount, but it is the first meaningful saving on Apple’s latest AirPods. Even so, you’d be much better served by considering – and hopefully, adding to your cart – Apple’s AirPods Pro 2, down to an unbeatable price of $153.99.

That’s a wild $95.01 off the $249 MSRP and a new all-time-low price for Apple’s flagship earbuds. You also won’t lose any of the features you’d get with AirPods 4, and you will gain a proper ear seal too, thanks to silicone ear tips.

Apple AirPods Pro 2: was $249 now $153.99 at Amazon This Black Friday, you can get AirPods Pro 2 for the lowest price they have ever been – just $153.99. They sound excellent; the noise cancellation is top tier, Dolby Atmos spatial audio is amazing for movies, and they even have an unlosable case, thanks to tech that points you to where it's hiding (and a speaker to help, too).

If you’re alright with a sealed-off – non-open-ear – experience, and need a new pair of AirPods, we’d push for the AirPods Pro 2. Thanks to that seal in the ear, these offer better playback and three listening modes: active noise cancellation, transparency, and adaptive audio.

To ensure you get a proper seal in your ears, multiple tips from small to large are included in the box, and you can conduct an “Ear Tip Fit Test” once paired with your Apple device, like an iPhone. AirPods Pro 2 also supports Spatial Audio and Dolby Atmos playback and delivers over 5 hours of playback on a single charge. You can read our full review to learn about Apple’s AirPods Pro and why the latest model scored four and a half stars here.

Additionally, these are the only AirPods in Apple’s lineup to offer Hearing Protection features, including the ability to turn AirPods Pro 2 into FDA-approved over-the-counter hearing aids for mild to moderate loss.

At just $153.99 on Amazon, you’re scoring some of the best true wireless earbuds for a pretty unbeatable price. Further, it would be hard for these retailers to truly go lower here.

If you really want an open-ear design, AirPods 4 are a solid set of earbuds, seeing their first significant discount at Amazon. However, if you don’t need active noise cancellation, consider the standard AirPods 4, which are down to $119 (originally $129) on Amazon.

Apple AirPods 4: was $129 now $119.99 at Amazon The AirPods 4 features a new design for all-day comfort and packs Apple's H2 chip, which supports Personalized Spatial Audio and voice isolation. You're also getting a redesigned case with 30 hours of battery life and supports USB-C for wireless charging. These are the version without active noise cancellation (and some other extra features).

Apple AirPods 4 with Active Noise Cancellation: was $179 now $164.99 at Amazon If you want Apple's open-ear fit (without the in-ear tip) but with active noise cancellation to make it easier to hear your music, these are the buds for you. They also have spatial audio, Find My in the case (including a speaker), and wireless charging. They sound very fun, too, with a full sound. This is the first significant discount we've seen on them. We suggest most people get AirPods Pro, but these will work nicely if you don't like that kind of in-ear fit.

