The Samsung QN800D made me an 8K TV fan and it's hit a record-low price on Prime Day

8K TVs have been somewhat controversial over the past few years due to their high price tags and lacking native content. I was skeptical of them until I tested the Samsung QN800D, and it made me a believer. And this Amazon Prime Day deal gives the QN800D a big discount.

The 65-inch Samsung QN800D is available for $2,999.99 (was $3,499.99) at Amazon. While it's still a premium price, it's more in line with top-end 65-inch 4K TV prices, but crucially, the QN800D gives you that much extra.

Today's best Samsung QN800D 8K TV deal

Samsung 65-inch QN800D 8K Neo QLED TV (2024): was $3,499.99 now $2,999.99 at Amazon

The Samsung QN800D's effective 8K upscaling gives images incredible realism – not to mention bright, vivid colors and rich contrast. The QN800D also comes with the usual suite of HDMI 2.1 gaming features and a sleek, premium design. It may still be top-end of the TV world, but with this Prime Day deal discounting $500, it gets that much closer to premium 4K 65-inch prices.

Part of Samsung's Neo QLED range, which are featured among the best TVs available, the Samsung QN800D is the mid-range entry in the 8K TV lineup. When I reviewed it, I was utterly blown away by how effective its 8K upscaling was, giving images a realistic and lifelike quality I hadn't seen before. Textures had a 3D appearance, details were refined and colors were vivid but also natural and accurate. Even its black levels and contrast were deep and rich – something mini-LED TVs can struggle with.

The QN800D also brought another level to gaming, bringing the picture quality it delivered for movies to games as well. It's stacked with features across its four HDMI 2.1 ports, including VRR with AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, 120Hz refresh rate, and ALLM. It performed brilliantly, with smooth, seamless gameplay even during the most intense sequences.

