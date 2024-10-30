Target Black Friday deals launch next week - here's everything you need to know

Not to be outdone by recent Black Friday announcements from Best Buy and Walmart, Target has joined in on the fun by releasing its 2024 Black Friday dates. The retailer will kick off the Black Friday shopping season with a holiday event starting on Thursday, November 7.



• Shop Target's top deals



Target's holiday sale ends on Saturday, November 11, so you'll have three days to shop Black Friday deals. The best part about Target's early Black Friday sale is the Holiday Price Match Guarantee, which means if the price of an item goes lower between November 11 and December 24, the retailer will match it. This allows you to shop with confidence at Target during the Black Friday shopping season.



Target's official Black Friday sale will begin on Thanksgiving day online and will be in stores on Black Friday proper (November 29). While the retailer hasn't released its Black Friday ad, you can expect deals on TVs, best-selling toys, vacuums, kitchen appliances, clothing, and Apple devices from brands like Sony, Ninja, Dyson, Samsung, and Roomba.



If you're looking to browse offers right now, I've listed links to Target's most popular sales below, followed by today's top deals.

Jump to Target's best sales

Target's top deals ahead of Black Friday

Fire TV Stick 4K Max: was $54.99 now $39.99 at Target

The Fire TV Stick 4K Max streams the same content in the same quality as the best-selling 4K version, but the extra power inside means faster performance when navigating apps. Plus, it uses WiFi 6 technology to give you a more stable and consistent streaming experience. Target has the powerful streaming device on sale for just $39.99.

All-new Ring Video Doorbell: was $99.95 now $59.99 at Target

The Ring Video Doorbell is a holiday favorite, and it's on sale for a record-low price at Target. The smart doorbell features advanced motion detection and allows you to see, hear, and speak to anyone from your phone or computer. The Ring also uses Amazon Alexa to send alerts to your Echo devices.

Beats Studio Buds: was $149.95 now $99.95 at Target

The Beats Studio Buds are the best Beats earbuds you can buy, and Target has the earbuds on sale for $99.95 - just $20 more than the record-low price. You're getting Active Noise Cancelling technology, a comfortable fit, and decent audio performance. Compared to Apple's AirPods Pro 2, which are priced at $249, this deal is a great alternative for premium earbuds under $100.

Cuisinart Air Fryer Toaster: was $229.99 now $119.99 at Target

Air fryers are a Black Friday favorite, and Target has this Cuisinart air fryer toaster on sale for $119.99. You're getting a full-size toaster oven with a built-in air fryer with seven different functions, including air fry, convection bake, convection broil, bake, broil, warm, and toast.

Nespresso Vertuo Plus coffee machine: was $199.99 now $149.99 at Target

The Nespresso coffee maker is a Black Friday favorite, and Target has the best-selling Vertuo Plus model on sale for $149.99. The Vertuo Plus can brew a creamy espresso in minutes with a touch of a button and features a large 60-ounce water tank and a 10-count pods container.

Bissell ProHeat Pet Pro Plus Carpet Cleaner: was $269.99 now $239.99 at Target

Perfect for pet owners, the Bissell ProHeat Pet Pro Plus acts like a professional carpet cleaning system by removing tough pet stains and odors and features an express clean mode that delivers dry carpets in about 30 minutes. Today's deal from Target brings the price down to $239.99

Roku Plus Series 50-inch 4K Smart TV: was $279.99 now $249.99 at Target

The Roku Plus Series was already a high-value TV lineup, and with this deal from Target, the value of Roku's 55-inch model is now even better. For that price, you get a QLED display with full-array local dimming, Dolby Vision, and HDR10+ high dynamic range support, plus the excellent Roku smart TV interface.

You can look forward to more tech bargains in our Black Friday TV deals guide and our Black Friday Apple deals roundup.