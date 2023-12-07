Save big on Apple’s MacBook Air M1 2020 this festive season
The best laptop for - well just about everyone!
The M1 MacBook Air (2020) debuted as a game changer in the Apple laptop scene with the introduction of the M1 chip. The combination of the M1 chip, impressive battery life, and sleek design allows this laptop to carry on strong three years after its launch, making it the perfect holiday spend this festive season.
If you're in the US, you can save $200 on Amazon right now, bringing the price down from $999 to $799, and with the offered coupon you can knock an extra $50 off, which means you'll be saving $250 on this incredible laptop!
The backlit keyboard, touch ID, and multi-device compatibility make this the perfect addition to a loved one's Apple Ecosystem, as the MacBook Air will slot perfectly into the hustle and bustle of daily life.
In the UK, you can also save £202 on the laptop, as the price has been slashed from £999 to £797 on Amazon right now, though there aren't any available coupons to knock that price down further. The Apple MacBook Air (M1, 2020) would be the perfect gift for just about anyone in the family, whether you're hunting for the students in the home, hybrid or remote workers, creatives or entrepreneurs that would benefit from the stunning display, powerful chip, and superfast memory.
You might also want to check out our guides to the best Christmas sales in the US and Boxing Day sales in the UK, for even more great holiday and Christmas gift ideas.
MacBook Air 13-inch (M1, 2020) US deal
MacBook Air 13-inch (M1, 2020): was
$999.99 now $799.99 at Amazon
The 2020 Apple MacBook Air with an M1 chip is a little old now, but it's still one of the best laptops ever made – and Amazon still has the laptop on sale for a low price of $749.99 when you apply the $50 coupon at checkout. In our MacBook Air M1 review we awarded the device 4.5 stars out of five, praising Apple's premium device for its speed, responsiveness, beautiful design, and long-lasting battery life.
MacBook Air 13-inch (M1, 2020) UK deal
MacBook Air 13-inch (M1, 2020): was
£999 now £797 at Amazon
This is a great price for the previous-generation MacBook Air M1, although it is £50 away from the previous record-low. Even though there's a newer M2 model available now, this is still a very powerful creative workstation that'll suit most users. If you've had your eye on the device we called a 'game-changer' in our MacBook Air M1 review, now's a great time to snap it up.
Muskaan is TechRadar’s UK-based Computing writer. She has always been a passionate writer and has had her creative work published in several literary journals and magazines. Her debut into the writing world was a poem published in The Times of Zambia, on the subject of sunflowers and the insignificance of human existence in comparison.
Growing up in Zambia, Muskaan was fascinated with technology, especially computers, and she's joined TechRadar to write about the latest GPUs, laptops and recently anything AI related. If you've got questions, moral concerns or just an interest in anything ChatGPT or general AI, you're in the right place.
Muskaan also somehow managed to install a game on her work MacBook's Touch Bar, without the IT department finding out (yet).