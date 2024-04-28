Samsung OLED TVs are down to record-low prices - this is better than Black Friday

Samsung makes some of the best OLED TVs you can buy, and for a limited time, the retailer is offering Black Friday-beating deals. You can score new record-low prices with over $1,000 in savings on Samsung's highly rated S90C, S95C, and the all-new S90D OLED TV.



The team at TechRadar highly recommends Samsung's OLED TVs, with the S90C ranked first in our best TV list and the S90C and S95C in our best OLED TV guide. Both displays are down to their lowest-ever prices, with the S90C 65-inch model on sale for $1,499.99 and Samsung's S95C on sale for $2,199.99. If you're interested in Samsung's newest OLED display, the S90D, you will find a first-time $200 discount, bringing the price of the 65-inch model down to $2,499.99.



Keep in mind these are limited-time offers and the lowest prices you can find. I don't expect you'll find better prices on Samsung's OLED displays anytime soon, so if you're looking for a gorgeous, new display, I highly recommend today's deals.

Samsung's best OLED TV deals

Samsung 65-inch S90C Smart 4K OLED TV: was $2,599.99 now $1,499.99 at Samsung

The Samsung S90C OLED is TechRadar's best TV of the year, and the 65-inch model is on sale for $1,499.99. That's a massive $1,100 discount and a new record-low price. Our Samsung S90C review awarded this TV five stars, praising its gorgeous picture, extensive gaming features, super slim design, and reasonable price - especially with today's $1,000+ price cut.

Samsung 65-inch S95C Smart UHD 4K OLED TV: was $3,299.99 now $2,199.99 at Samsung

The S95C isn't just one of the best TVs Samsung makes; it's one of the best OLED TVs on the market, and the 65-inch model is on sale for $2,199.99 - the lowest price we've ever seen. It's pricey, but our Samsung S95C review awarded a gorgeous display five stars out of five thanks to its exceptional brightness, color volume, and superb gaming support.

Samsung 65-inch S90D OLED TV: was $2,699.99 now $2,499.99 at Samsung

Samsung's all-new 65-inch S90D OLED TV is getting its first-time discount, on sale for $2,499.99. The 2024 OLED display delivers an exceptional picture with deep blacks, bright colors, and Pantone-validated colors. You're also getting Motion Xcelerator 144Hz for a smooth gaming experience and Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound Lite for premium sound.

You can see more of the best cheap TV deals and OLED TV deals happening right now. You can also look forward to bargains at the 2024 Memorial Day sales event.