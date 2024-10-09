Quick! Apple's iPad mini is $100 cheaper at Best Buy, but only until the end of the day

Amazon Prime Day continues to power on with great deals on some of our favorite tech, but Amazon isn’t the only retailer offering hefty discounts – for example, you can now get the iPad mini for $399.99 (was $499.99) at Best Buy in one of the best deals I’ve seen all week.



The iPad mini has always been a niche product, with a specs sheet that sits between the midrange iPad Air and base-model iPad, which means the mini’s price tag has stayed relatively high. This deal is so exciting because it brings the price of the iPad mini within touching distance of the cheapest ‘standard’ iPad, making it a much easier choice for small tablet lovers.

Today's best iPad mini deal

iPad mini: was $499.99 now $399.99 at Best Buy

This deal brings the price of the iPad mini within range of the cheapest iPads, all the way down to $399.99 (was $499.99) for the model with 64GB of storage. The iPad mini is our favorite compact tablet, and to be frank it’s not a close race – this is definitively the best small tablet you can buy, with plenty of power for games, an ideal size for books and articles, and full support for the second generation Apple Pencil. See also: The 256GB storage option for $549.99 (was $649.99)

The iPad mini doesn’t just rank on our list of the best iPads, but also on our list of the best tablets. As our iPad mini review finds, it’s an impressively premium device that packs a lot of performance into a highly portable design.

Though the iPad mini was last refreshed in 2021, the specs sheet is still leagues ahead of much of the small tablet competition: 64GB of storage is enough for a decent crop of apps, the A15 Bionic from the iPhone 14 keeps things running smoothly, and the 8.3-inch display is super sharp and vibrant.

