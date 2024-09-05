14 deals I'd buy in Best Buy's surprise 48-hour flash sale – including big savings on TVs, iPads, headphones, and more

The Best Buy Labor Day sale may have only just ended but the retailer isn't waiting around to offer up another huge selection of deals. It's just launched a 48-hour flash sale featuring big savings on TVs, laptops, tablets, earbuds, and more. It's not as large as the previous event, but there are still some good offers up for grabs so I've picked out the 14 best deals below.

Given that NFL season is upon us there are plenty of big-screen TV deals to choose from. The one that stands out above the rest is this TCL 65-inch Q7 QLED 4K TV for $599.99 (was $799.99). It's a great price for a large budget-friendly display that still offers excellent all-around performance for shows, movies, sports and gaming thanks to the bright and responsive QLED panel.

Elsewhere in the sale, I'm also a fan of the Apple iPad 10.2 for $199.99 (was $329.99). That's the same record-low price we've seen for the last couple of weeks for the excellent little tablet that's ideal for most users. It's a steal at this cheap as an everyday general-use slate.

There are even more of my top picks from the 48-hour Best Buy sale below. Just be aware that all of these offers expire at the end of the day on Friday.

Best Buy flash sale - the top 14 deals

Insignia F30 Series 65-inch 4K Fire TV: was $449.99 now $319.99 at Best Buy

This best-selling mid-sized Insignia 65-inch TV supports high-quality 4K resolution, has smart capabilities with the Fire operating system, and a voice remote with hands-free Alexa controls. You can now pick one up for close to $300, which is an excellent price to pay for a decent if basic TV of this size.

Toshiba C350 75-inch 4K Fire TV: was $649.99 now $459.99 at Best Buy

In terms of value for money, there's not much that can beat this Toshiba C350 at Best Buy. For under $500, you get a big-screen 4K TV with HDR support that will deliver solid picture quality for your everyday viewing. Access to streaming apps is easy with the Fire TV OS, which has Netflix, Disney Plus, Prime Video, and more at your fingertips.

Samsung 50-inch DU6900 4K TV: was $329.99 now $279.99 at Best Buy

If you're looking for a budget display, Best Buy has this 50-inch 4K TV on sale for $329.99. This entry-level TV from Samsung packs a solid 'Crystal' UHD 4K processor, an easy-to-use Tizen operating system, and full HDR support all for under $300. That's good value for money if you need a straightforward but capable display for your everyday viewing and media streaming.

TCL 65-inch Q7 QLED 4K TV: was $799.99 now $599.99 at Best Buy

In the middle of the pack is this 65-inch Q7 4K QLED TV from TCL. It's a similar but newer version of the Q6 above, with a high-quality QLED panel for a bright and clear picture, a 120Hz refresh rate for smooth performance, and local dimming LEDs for a more accurate and richer range of colors. It's a fantastic price for a TV of this overall performance and size, so one to snap up if you want a larger display and are on a smaller budget.

Samsung S90C 65-inch 4K OLED TV: was $1,699.99 now $1,499.99 at Best Buy

The Samsung S90C OLED is TechRadar's current pick for best TV you can buy and the 65-inch model is on sale for $1,499.99. Our Samsung S90C review awarded this TV five stars, praising its gorgeous picture, extensive gaming features, super slim design, and reasonable price for such high-end overall performance. This is the return to a record-low price, so it's unlikely to be any cheaper than this before Black Friday in November.

iPad 10.2 (2021): was $329.99 now $199 at Best Buy

The iPad 10.2 has dropped to a new record-low price at Best Buy – and it's the first time this popular and highly-rated tablet has fallen below $200. This Apple tablet may be slightly older tech, but the 10.2-inch Retina display and A13 Bionic chip ensure excellent picture quality and superior performance to this day. If you need an entry-level slate for web browsing, streaming videos, light admin work or playing basic games then this can do it all without issue. Right now, when it comes to powerful and affordable tablets that offer excellent value for money, nothing else can beat the Apple iPad 10.2 at this price.

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (M2, 2022): was $2,199 now $1,399 at Best Buy

The newer iPad Pro M4 is available and Best Buy is massively discounting the last-generation models, so you can score a great deal if you're OK with a slightly older tablet. This is one of the pricier versions as it comes with 2TB of storage compared to 128GB as standard, but this massive $800 discount is the largest we've seen. You also get a crisp and bright liquid retina display, as well as stacks of performance thanks to the inclusion of Apple's M2 chip.

HP 15 Laptop: was $999.99 now $519.99 at Best Buy

There's a good saving available on this powerful HP 15 Laptop at Best Buy. With an Intel i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, and a reasonable 512GB SSD, it's a great buy if you have a reasonable budget and need a device that will comfortably handle your day-to-day computing jobs and light work. Expect solid performance, good multitasking capabilities, and speedy load times, making this a seriously impressive laptop for the price.

Microsoft Surface Pro 11 Copilot Plus PC (with free Signature Keyboard): was $1,697.99 now $1,499.99 at Best Buy

You usually have to pay extra to get a Surface Pro Signature Keyboard with Microsoft's laptop-tablet hybrids, but this bundle deal at Best Buy chucks one in for free – saving you almost $200 at the same time. We were super-impressed with these new models that boast a gorgeous 13-inch PixelSense Flow OLED display at 2880 x 1920 resolution so it looks sharp and crisp with some vibrant colors and deep blacks. Meanwhile, the Snapdragon X Elite processor ensures excellent battery life and combines well with its many AI features to simplify your life. There’s also 16GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage which is about right for the price and will ensure speedy performance and plenty of storage space.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro: was $229.99 now $139.99 at Best Buy

We said these were 'easily the best yet' in our Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro review thanks to the big improvements over previous versions when it comes to audio quality, noise cancellation, comfort and design. These are an excellent pair of premium earbuds that should be well on your radar following this $90 discount. If you're a My Best Buy Plus/Total member, you get an extra $50 off on top, too, making them a huge bargain.

Apple AirTag 4 Pack: was $99 now $79.99 at Best Buy

The best-selling Apple AirTag rarely gets discounted, but Best Buy has a four-pack on sale for $79.99. That's the best deal out there today and only $4 more than the record-low price. A great way to keep track of a child's backpack or any other notoriously easy-to-lose items, just attach the Apple AirTag to anything you want to monitor, and your iPhone will locate it.

Garmin Forerunner 265: was $449.99 now $349.99 at Best Buy

Garmin's impressive running watch has a fantastic touchscreen that provides bright and crisp AMOLED visuals. One of the downsides to many smartwatches is that they're often difficult for runners to use, especially when wearing gloves. The Forerunner 265 solves all these problems by providing a dedicated run button. At $100 off and down to a record-low price, there's no better time to get out of the house and go for a run.

Garmin Forerunner 965: was $599.99 now $499.99 at Best Buy

A straight upgrade from the 265 in almost every respect. With up to 23 days of battery life, a built-in widget to help you plan running strategies around an upcoming race, Garmin Connect's excellent route creation feature, and advanced running dynamics, this is the perfect watch for runners, whether you're interested in road or trail.

Blue Yeti USB Microphone: was $129.99 now $99.99 at Best Buy

The Blue Yeti USB Microphone is popular because of how much value it offers to content creators for a reasonable price. It's arguably the most versatile mic at this price point and supports omnidirectional, bidirectional, cardioid, and stereo recording patterns. Plus, it's easy to plug in and play, as long as your device has a USB port and recording software. This is the lowest price of the year so far, so it's worth jumping on if you'd rather not gamble for another price drop in the next couple of months.

