We all know it: Sony headphones are the cans to be seen in. It's impossible to avoid them and there's a reason for that; they're some of the best around. So the good news is, some of the best deals are live now, thanks to Amazon Prime Day!

But it's not just Sony over-ears you'll find in the Amazon Prime Day headphones deals – nope, simply scroll down and you'll see my favourite inexpensive Sony earbuds have also received a lovely little price cut, now just £69.99 at Amazon (was £99) – which makes them the same price as the hugely discounted Nothing Ear (a) in Amazon's Prime Day sales. Just saying…

Today's best Prime Day Sony headphones deals – US

Sony WH-1000XM4: was $348 now $198 at Amazon

The Sony WH-1000XM4 have dropped to $30 lower than their lowest-seen price at Amazon. They may be slightly older cans but, as you probably know, the design's become a modern classic – and with this discount, they’re very difficult to resist. In all honesty, there’s little difference between these and the newer XM5 sound-wise, so consider this purchase a huge bargain. You get excellent noise cancellation, DSEE Extreme audio upscaling, a wealth of essential features and (unlike the XM5) they fold up for easier transport.

Sony WH-CH520: was $79.99 now $35.99 at Amazon

We know, (*gestures wildly with hands) thir-ty-five-doh-lars! This 55% saving is unreal – especially when you consider that these on-ears gained a glowing 4.5-star review from this publication! The 'cappuccino' colorway offers the biggest discount, but the other options are also on sale for $38; still a massive saving. Sony's DSEE support is a huge perk for the level and while they might not be crammed with additional, features, the WH-CH520 have got it where it counts.

Sony WF-C700N: was $119 now $88 at Amazon

The WF-C700N tore up the rule book on what is achievable for this money to smithereens when they landed in April 2023. Are they still among the best noise-nixing earbuds around? Certainly, our five-star Sony WF-C700N review is irrefutable proof. As long as the lack of on-ear volume control or higher-res LDAC support doesn't bug you (and at this level that would be a tad churlish) they're an awesome buy – and this is a whole $10 cheaper than we've ever seen them.

Sony WH-1000XM5: was $399 now $298 at Amazon

The newest and best in Sony's class-leading wireless over-ear lineup. The older XM4 were class-leading, so it's no surprise that Sony's XM5 proposition are also incredibly hard to beat – especially with a huge $101 off! For clarity, it's one whole dollar cheaper than they've ever been to date. They don't fold up like the XM4, but they're still a comfortable, smart, great-sounding pair of headphones that block outside sound highly effectively – and at this price, they're excellent value too.

Sony ULT Wear: was $199 now $159 at Amazon

These reassuringly big April 2024 over-ears arrived to bridge the gap between Sony's flagship XM-suffixed over-ears and its budget, entry-level WH-CH propositions – and they do a rather good job at that, as our Sony ULT Wear review details. Also, their lowest-seen price before today was $178, or $21 off, so this $40 saving is the cheapest they've ever been at Amazon. Thanks, Prime Day!

Sony WH-CH720: was $149.99 now $106.95 at Amazon

This 28% off discount is being hidden by Amazon until you add it to your cart, but it's the cheapest we've seen these Sony over-ears by some margin – their previous lowest-seen price on Amazon was $128 back in April. As we said in our four-star Sony WH-CH720 review, these mid-range Sony cans pack in a lot of audio finesse and smart features for the price. Unlike Sony's cheaper earbuds, they're not stealing flagship-like performance from the gods, but they're a comfortable, enjoyable listen, and the ANC does a good job of lowering outside noise.

Today's best Prime Day Sony headphones deals – UK

Sony WH-1000XM4: was £350 now £189.99 at Amazon

The Sony WH-1000XM4 have dropped to £10 lower than their lowest-ever price at Amazon. They may be slightly older cans but come on, they're iconic – and with this £160 discount, they’re hard to resist. In all honesty, there’s not much in it between these and the newer XM5, so consider this purchase a huge bargain. You get unparalleled noise cancellation, DSEE Extreme audio upscaling, a wealth of essential features and they fold up for easier transport.

Sony WH-1000XM5: was £379 now £259.99 at Amazon

Quite simply the newest and best in Sony's class-leading wireless over-ear lineup. The older XM4 were outstanding, so it'll come as little surprise to know that Sony's XM5 proposition are also incredibly hard to beat – especially with a whopping £160 off! They briefly (very briefly!) dropped to £239 in January, but we're unsure that'll happen over Prime Day, so if you can afford the extra £20, they're still a top deal. They don't fold up like the XM4, but they're still a comfortable, smart, great-sounding pair of headphones that block outside sound highly effectively.

Sony ULT Wear: was £179 now £136.99 at Amazon

These April 2024 issue over-ears were launched to bridge the monetary gap between Sony's flagship XM-suffixed offering and its budget, entry-level WH-CH options – and they do a good job at that, as our Sony ULT Wear review describes. Although we have seen them discounted, their lowest-seen price before this was £149, so this is a tidy extra discount on top of that. Nice!

Sony WH-CH720: was £99.99 now £74.99 at Amazon

They've been available for a £10 discount on and off, but this is the cheapest we've ever seen them – their previous lowest-seen price on Amazon was £77.99 last November. As we said in our four-star Sony WH-CH720 review, these chepaer Sony cans pack in a lot of audio finesse and smart features for the price. Unlike Sony's cheaper earbuds, they're not stealing flagship-like performance from the gods, but they're a comfortable, enjoyable listen, and the ANC does a good job of lowering outside noise.

Sony WF-C700N: was £99 now £69 at Amazon

The WF-C700N ripped our notions on what is achievable at this entry level to smithereens when they burst onto the scene in April 2023. Are they still some of the best noise-cancelling earbuds around? Certainly, just see our five-star Sony WF-C700N review. As long as the lack of higher-res LDAC support or and on-ear volume control doesn't worry you (and at this level it really should not) they're an excellent buy – and this is a whole £10 lower than we've ever seen them.

I'm well-versed on Sony headphones ranking among the best noise-cancelling earbuds and best noise-cancelling headphones in the business because I've been testing audio kit full-time for a living since 2019. I've reviewed all of Sony's biggest audio releases in that time – and my TechRadar colleagues have tested the rest.

Our buying guides and advice articles are peppered with Sony products, (quick summary: we rate the Sony WH-1000XM4 as top dog for over-ear value, and the Sony WF-C700N are an excellent budget pair of buds), so whether it's the ultimate pair of 'don't talk to me' Sony noise-nixers to the best bijou buds for smaller ears, there's a Prime Day deal here for you.

Also, real talk: we'll tell you how good the deal is, because we want you to make the most considered choice possible. And I'm proud of that.

More Amazon Prime Day deals US

More Amazon Prime Day deals UK

Sony WH-1000XM4: was £350 now £189.99 at Amazon

The Sony WH-1000XM4 have dropped to £10 lower than their lowest-ever price at Amazon. They may be slightly older cans but come on, they're iconic – and with this £160 discount, they’re hard to resist. In all honesty, there’s not much in it between these and the newer XM5, so consider this purchase a huge bargain. You get unparalleled noise cancellation, DSEE Extreme audio upscaling, a wealth of essential features and they fold up for easier transport.