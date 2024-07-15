The only Prime Day noise cancelling earbuds deal you need is Nothing Ear (a) for just £80

I absolutely adore it when a Prime Day prediction comes true. Regular readers may remember I wrote a roundup on four Prime Day headphones deals to look out for that included this lovely little set of earbuds, and lo and behold – here we are with a tasty never-before-seen discount!

Right now at Amazon, you can snap up a pair of these April 2024-release noise cancelling earbuds for just £80.30 (was £99) at Amazon. For me, it's the top Prime Day earbuds deal going – and at the time of writing, Prime Day proper doesn't officially kick off until Tuesday July 16 and 17, which is tomorrow!

As Amazon Prime Day deals go, it ticks every box. Five-star review? Tick (I reviewed them. They really are good). Lowest ever price? Check. New set of buds, not something from two years ago? Yes, they landed but three months ago, in April 2024 – and we've never seen a saving yet.

Today's best Prime Day Nothing Ear (a) earbuds deal

Nothing Ear (a): was £99 now £80.30 at Amazon

They've only been around since April 2024, so we haven't seen a saving – until now. A whopping 19% off (or £18.70 back in your pocket) is a pretty big deal, especially when they got five sweet stars under intense test conditions, just see our Nothing Ear (a) review for reference. Only the black or white finishes are on offer (sorry if you were all about the yellow pair, they're still full price) but for this money, we think they're a Prime Day steal.

These are the newest buds from Carl Pei's likable and alternative startup, Nothing – launched alongside the pricier Nothing Ear. A quick glance of my Nothing Ear (a) review is probably all you need to know, by way of an explanation as to why I think they're worthy of your attention at this price. But if you need further proof, check them sitting pretty in my best budget earbuds buying guide.

What you need to know is that they're a five-star set of earbuds all day long, and they only cost £99 to start with, on April 22 of this year. So this new £18.70 saving is a) the first ever price cut they've seen, and b) worth every last penny.

You don't get Nothing's top-tier sound profiles or ceramic driver (those are in the more expensive Nothing Ear, although those didn't perform quite as well under intense test conditions), and there's no wireless charging support. But those really are the only flies in the ointment.

It's a shame my favourite yellow colourway aren't currently part of the deal, but still, these cheap and cheerful buds are a solid, excellent deal this Prime Day.

The vastly improved noise cancellation (over the older Nothing Ear (2), stellar sound quality, longer battery life and improved feature-set in this, Nothing's joint-fourth stab at true wireless earbuds, are bang on the money – and now, you part with less of it!

