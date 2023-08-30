Labor Day TV sales at Best Buy - $1,000 off 4K, QLED and OLED TVs

Labor Day TV sales are heating up at Best Buy this week thanks to massive discounts of over $1,000 on the latest 4K, QLED, and OLED TVs. We've scoured through the site to bring you the best deals from Best Buy's Labor Day TV sale at the retailer right here on this page.



TV deals are among the most popular categories during Labor Day sales thanks to record-low prices on last year's best-selling displays like LG's 65-inch C2 OLED TV on sale for $1,599 and a massive $600 discount on Sony's A80L series 77-inch OLED TV. While not the latest models anymore, these are still some of the best TVs on the market and well worth the cash.



Looking for a budget display? The Best Buy Labor Day sale has some of the best deals we've seen, including this Hisense 75-inch 4K smart TV on sale for a stunningly low price of $749.99 and this 65-inch 4K smart TV from TCL down to just $399.99.



You'll find more of the best Labor Day TV sales from Best Buy below and keep in mind most of today's offers include record-low prices. We don't expect you'll find better prices at the official Labor Day sales event next week.

Labor Day TV sales at Best Buy

Hisense 75-Inch U6 Series 4K Google TV: was $1,199.99 now $749.99 at Best Buy

One of today's best Labor Day TV deals from Best Buy is this massive 75-inch Hisense 4K smart TV on sale for just $749.99. In our Hisense U6 Series review, we praised it for its excellent picture quality at an affordable price. You're getting support for both Dolby Vision and HDR10+, plus the Google Assistant, hands-free voice control, and Game Mode Plus - all for $800.

LG C2 65-Inch 4K Smart TV (2022): was $1,899.99 now $1,599.99 at Best Buy

The LG C2 OLED is the best TV on the market, and Best Buy's early Labor Day sale has the 65-inch display on sale for $1,599.99 - just $50 shy of the record-low price. The stunning display is praised for its intense brightness and vivid colors in our LG C2 OLED review and packs an a9 Gen5 AI Processor, Dolby Atmos, and voice control.

TCL 65-inch S4 S-Class 4K UHD HDR LED Smart TV: was $529.99 now $399.99 at Best Buy

A 65-inch 4K smart TV for just $399.99 is an incredible price which is why this TCL S4 Series display is such a fantastic steal. You're getting 4K Ultra HD Resolution, Dolby Vision, HDR10, DTS Virtual: X, and the Google TV Smart operating system.

LG C3 65-inch OLED TV (2023): was $2,499.99 now $1,999.99 at Best Buy

If you want to upgrade to LG's all-new C3 OLED TV, Best Buy has the 65-inch display on sale for $1,999.99 - the lowest price we've ever seen. The premium OLED TV features a brilliant picture with bright colors and sharp contrasts thanks to LG's latest Alpha9 Gen6 chip, plus you're getting four HDMI ports for next-gen consoles, a sleek, thin design, and an updated webOS experience.

TCL 55-inch 4-Series 4K Roku TV: was $319.99 now $279.99 at Best Buy

TCL has built a reputation for cheap but solid TVs, and we think they're definitely worth buying if you need a straightforward and basic set. The 4-Series supports 4K, HDR, and Dolby Digital+ audio – plus, you get a voice remote and built-in Roku TV to access all top streaming apps such as Netflix, Disney Plus, and Prime Video. Best Buy has the 55-inch 4-Series TV on sale for only $279.99.

Samsung 65-inch AU7000 Crystal 4K Smart TV: was $499.99 now $479.99 at Best Buy

If you don't need a QLED display but still want a premium picture experience, Samsung's AU7000 Crystal series is a fantastic option since you can grab this 65-inch model for just $479.99. This 4K UHD TV from Samsung packs a solid 'Crystal' UHD 4K processor, smart capabilities, and allows you to enjoy a range of great games on the Samsung Gaming Hub.

Toshiba 50-inch C350 Series 4K UHD Smart Fire TV (2023): was $379.99 now $269.99 at Best Buy

This 2023 Toshiba display packs Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10+, hands-free control with Amazon Alexa, and a bezel-less design, giving you a more viewable screen area. Best Buy's Labor Day sale has the 50-inch model on sale for $269.99 - the cheapest price we've seen.

LG A2 48-inch OLED TV: was $1,299.99 now $649.99 at Best Buy

Best Buy has a huge 50% discount on the 48-inch LG A2 OLED. At $649.99, it's just $80 shy of the previous record-low price, but still excellent value for money for a TV of this size and specifications - and it's currently unavailable at most other major retailers. Named as one of our best OLED TVs and rated four out of five stars in our LG A2 review, it packs an Alpha α7 Gen5 processor that delivers sharp images and great upscaling from HDR, and Dolby Vision HDR support makes the most of movies and TV. LG's smart software is also excellent, and the included Magic remote allows you to navigate your TV seamlessly.

Hisense 43-inch A6 Series 4K UHD Smart TV: was $269.99 now $239.99 at Best Buy

You can grab this 43-inch Hisense A6 Series 4K TV on sale for $239.99 at Best Buy's early Labor Day sale. The Hisense set packs Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10, smart capabilities with the Google Assistant, and a voice remote - all for under $250, which is an incredible value.

Sony A80L series 77-inch OLED TV (2022): was $3,599 now $2,999.99 at Best Buy

Got a bit more cash to spend? The Sony A80L is a fantastic mid-range OLED TV from Sony, and Best Buy has this massive 77-inch model on sale for $2,999.99. That's a $600 discount and the lowest price we've seen. A fantastic display, this model features not only the gorgeous picture quality that OLED TVs are known for but also Sony's new Game Menu and a sleek, slim design.

