I’ve seen hundreds of Prime Day laptop deals – and this early MacBook Air M1 deal is hard to beat

Despite Amazon's October Prime Day sale kicking off tomorrow, if you're waiting for a Prime Day price cut (or early Black Friday laptop deal), then I recommend buying the following deal right now, with Best Buy offering the excellent MacBook Air (M1) for just $749.99 - a price cut of $250.

If you're in the UK, Amazon has a similarly good deal, offering the same MacBook Air with M1 chip for £835 - and by clicking the voucher below the price, you knock a further £113.35 off the price, so you end up with one of the best laptops ever made for just £721.65! That's an incredible price, though remember you have to add the MacBook Air to your basket and go to the checkout to see the reduced price.



Although the MacBook Air (M1, 2020) was first released three years ago, it's still a brilliant laptop, offering excellent performance in a thin and light body. And, with these new discounts, it's now better value than ever.

In fact, I'd go far as to say that you won't get a better laptop at this price, and I doubt we'll see the price drop further for Amazon Prime Day, or even Black Friday, which is next month.

At this new low price, the M1 MacBook Air is an ideal laptop for students, or anyone looking for an affordable and dependable device to work on. It might be a few years old, but Apple has a great reputation for building MacBooks that stand the test of time, and I doubt the price will drop much further - so this is a deal I don't think you should miss out on in the hope a better one comes along. In the UK, it's also worth noting that the voucher is time-limited, and while Amazon doesn't say when the offer expires, it could be soon.

Apple MacBook Air M1 deals

MacBook Air (M1, 2020): was $999.99 now $749.99 at Best Buy

The MacBook Air (M1, 2020) remains one of the best laptops ever made, and Best Buy has knocked $250 off the price for the model with 8GB memory and 256GB storage. This makes it incredible value, and ideal for students and day-to-day use.

MacBook Air (M1, 2020): was £999 now £721.65 at Amazon

Over in the UK, Amazon has cut the price of the MacBook Air (M1, 2020) to £835, and if you select to add the voucher below the price, this cuts the price further to just £721.65. The voucher button can be easy to miss, so make sure you tap it before going to the checkout.

For those of you who have been following Prime Day and Black Friday deals as long as I have, you'll probably notice that I'm often highlighting MacBook Air deals, especially for the M1 model.

This is because I genuinely think it's a brilliant laptop, even after all these years, and to see it selling at this price in both the US and UK makes it an even easier laptop to recommend. So, what are you waiting for? Buy one, and maybe I'll shut up about it.

