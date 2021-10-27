Black Friday MacBook Air deals: early sales and predictions

Early Black Friday MacBook Air deals are already starting to pop up, and this year could see better early sales than in years past. The latest model, the MacBook Air (M1, 2020), is in our view the best laptop you can buy right now, and it's now been a year since it was launched.

Last year, the MacBook Air was launched so close to Black Friday that we didn't see many Black Friday deals, but now it's a year old, we're likely to see some very compelling discounts when Black Friday 2021 lands on November 26.

With rumors suggesting that a new MacBook Air (2022) could arrive early next year, this year's Black Friday could be the perfect opportunity for retailers to slash prices and move stock to make room for the newer model.

Apple also just released a pair of new MacBook Pros: the MacBook Pro 14-inch (2021) and MacBook Pro 16-inch (2021), and while these are aimed at a different audience than the MacBook Air, it may still make price drops for the thin and light laptop more likely.

Despite now being a year old, the MacBook Air (M1, 2020) remains an absolutely brilliant laptop, and if Black Friday deals cut the price further, then you'll definitely want to buy this excellent device.

With Black Friday now under a month away, we're show you all the best early MacBook Air Black Friday deals, as well as give you advice on how to ensure you get a great bargain.

Today's best MacBook Air deals

With Black Friday 2021 now mere weeks away, we're going to start seeing some excellent MacBook Air deals pop up, and we'll place the very best ones we find here. While many retailers are expected to cut the price of the latest M1 MacBook Air model, keep an eye out for deals on slightly older Intel-powered MacBook Airs.

These remain excellent laptops, and they are likely to get even bigger discounts on Black Friday.

Today's best early Black Friday MacBook Air deals

Image MacBook Air M1 (2020): $999 $949 at Adorama

For most people, the MacBook Air is the best Mac. It's more than powerful enough to get through all your everyday tasks, and has incredible battery life, so you won't need to live your life next to a charger. And, you can get a nice little $50 discount on it ahead of Black Friday at Adorama View Deal

Image Large capacity Apple MacBook Air M1 (2020) 512GB: $1,249 $1,149 at Amazon

Save $100 - Pick up TechRadar's top-rated laptop of 2021 for its lowest ever price in today's MacBook deals at Amazon. With a superb new processor, class-leading battery life, and novel fanless design. This model comes with 512GB storage. View Deal

Image Apple MacBook Air M1 (2020) 512GB: £1,249 £1,117 at Amazon

Save £132 - People in the UK can also grab the large 512GB capacity version of the new MacBook Air for a huge £132 off, before Black Friday has even begun! View Deal

Black Friday MacBook Air deals: Our Predictions

When will the best Black Friday MacBook Air deals start in 2021? We have a feeling you're not going to have to wait until the end of November to start seeing some epic MacBook Air Black Friday deals. Every year, we've seen retailers begin to cut their prices earlier and earlier, so expect some decent MacBook Air deals to start cropping up throughout November. As we mentioned above, with a new MacBook Air likely to come out in 2022, retailers could be keen to sell their existing stock of MacBook Airs quickly, so we could be in for some great deals.

Should you wait for a Black Friday MacBook Air deal? Not at all. As we said earlier, retailers are cutting prices earlier every year, so if you don't start looking until the end of November, there is a danger that you may miss out on some amazing deals that went live earlier in the month. So, it's worth keeping an eye out for MacBook Air deals already. Bookmark this page and check back regularly, as we'll put all the best ones we find here. If you do find an early Black Friday MacBook Air deal that looks fantastic, and is the perfect price for you, then don't risk waiting for a better deal - go for it. Having said that, it's likely that some retailers will hold off their best prices until Black Friday on November 26, It's a tricky balance, so it can pay off to wait, but if there's a killer early deal, then don't hold off on it.

3 Black Friday MacBook Air deals to look out for

Here are some of the MacBook Air models to keep an eye out for on Black Friday.

(Image credit: Apple)

If you're after a performance boost, but still need that lightweight form factor, the new MacBook Air M1 might be your best bet. Don't worry though, there's a serious performance boost in this model but you're not paying as much for it as you may think. In fact, we even saw some early discounts over Black Friday 2020, so Apple certainly isn't afraid to drop this price every now and then.

The new M1 chip gives Intel a serious run for its money, and battery life doesn't even suffer for it. Plus, you're getting it all for the same price as the previous model which makes this the go-to for a 2020 release right now.

(Image credit: Apple)

2020 MacBook Air deals Last year's Intel release is getting extra cheap CPU: 1.1GHz dual-core 10th-generation Intel Core i3 | Graphics: Intel Iris Plus Graphics | RAM: 8GB - 16GB | Screen: 13.3-inch (diagonal) 2,560 x 1,600 LED-backlit True Tone display with IPS technology | Storage: 256GB – 2TB SSD | Dimensions: 11.97 x 8.36 x 0.61 inches (30.41 x 21.24 x 1.56cm; W x D x H) Check Amazon Extra starting storage Cheaper price point Latest release

The 2020 MacBook Air price starts at $999/£999/AU$1,599 for the 256GB model, which comes with a dual-core 10th generation Intel Core i3 processor and 8GB of RAM. If you're interested in more storage, the 512GB MacBook Air price comes in at $1,299/£1,299/AU$1,999 and packs a 10th gen i5 processor instead.



If you're looking to buy this MacBook Air, it's also worth noting that it offers Touch ID, two Thunderbolt 3 ports, and is available in your color choice of Space Gray, Silver, and Gold. Perhaps the most significant upgrade, the cheap MacBook Air 2020 comes with the new and improved Magic Keyboard, which features the revamped scissor-switch keyboard to avoid issues from the 2019 model.

(Image credit: Apple)

2019 MacBook Air deals Better value in higher specs CPU: 1.6GHz dual-core Intel Core i5 | Graphics: Intel UHD Graphics 617 | RAM: 8GB – 16GB | Screen: 13.3-inch (diagonal) 2,560 x 1,600 LED-backlit True Tone display with IPS technology | Storage: 128GB – 1TB SSD | Dimensions: 11.97 x 8.36 x 0.61 inches (30.41 x 21.24 x 1.56cm; W x D x H) Check Amazon 1 Amazon customer review ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Falling prices in higher spec models Slightly better battery life Thinner and lighter than 2020 Far less value for money in the cheaper models

The MacBook Air 2019 is only marginally different from the 2018 version which it set out to replace. While it does still only offer 128GB of storage space on its entry level model, making that version far less value for money over the cheaper 2020 release, you'll still be able to score yourself a bargain on higher specs when MacBook Air deals take off. If you're only looking at the baseline specs, however, we wouldn't recommend that you buy this MacBook Air deal.

The 2019 MacBook Air's main selling points over the 2018 model is the addition of the MacBook Pro's True Tone screen that automatically adjusts color temperatures on the screen depending on the ambient light of the room you're working in. A new third-generation Butterfly keyboard is less likely to see keys sticking or becoming unresponsive too, which will alleviate some of the loss of the new Magic Keyboard on the 2020 model.

The MacBook Air 2018 is largely obsolete nowadays, seeing as it's two generations behind but still not quite as cheap as the 2017 version below. However, if you're looking at a particularly good renewed price or a clearance sale it's worth noting that you're picking up an older Amber Lake processor as well as flash storage rather than the industry standard SSD. That could make for a slower overall experience, but if you're only looking for everyday browsing this machine still offers cheap MacBook Air deals every now and then.

See more Apple devices on sale with our Apple Black Friday deals guide.