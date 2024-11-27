I've been monitoring Amazon AU's Black Friday sale – these are the 15 tech deals our readers are snapping up

While Black Friday sales in Australia don't officially start until Friday, November 29, Amazon has, in typical fashion, been offering some incredibly tempting deals for nigh-on a week now.

We've seen the usual suspects such as headphones, Bluetooth speakers, stick vacuum cleaners, air fryers and PC peripherals all dropping to exceedingly low prices, but for all our recommendations of the best deals to buy – which you can view in our Amazon Black Friday sale live blog – what have TechRadar readers actually been buying?

Well, quite a variety as it turns out. My team of experts and I have been monitoring Amazon's Black Friday sale since it began on November 19 to find out what the most popular items were. Power banks feature prominently, as do the AirPods Pro 2, along with Amazon devices including the recently-released Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition (2024) and the Fire TV Stick 4K.

I've rounded up 15 of the most popular deals here as chosen by our readers so far. If you don't like anything you see, be sure to check out our in-depth Black Friday deals round-up factoring in all of Australia's major retailers.

Apple Apple AirPods Pro 2 (USB-C): was AU$399 now AU$328 at Amazon Save AU$71

Amazon did discount Apple's premium ANC earbuds to under AU$300 at the start of its Black Friday sale, but that has seemingly ended, with a AU$71 discount now the norm. Fortunately, JB Hi-Fi is sticking with the all-time low price, making it the best place to grab them right now. Offering sensational sound and ANC performance, along with several recent firmware updates that have ushered in many new features, they're the go-to pair for iOS users. Buy from JB Hi-Fi AU$289

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition (2024): was AU$329 now AU$267 at Amazon Save AU$62

Announced in October, Amazon's latest Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition has already been proving popular. It's available in a new colour, Metallic Jade, alongside the usual Black, and can be snapped up with a 19% discount. This new model features the best black-and-white e-paper display yet, alongside a speedy processor, attractive looks and a huge 32GB of internal storage. You also get wireless charging that no other ereader brand offers.

Apple AirTag (4-pack): was AU$165 now AU$139.45 at Amazon Save AU$25.55

The four pack of Apple AirTags is always a good one to look out for during major sales events, and this 15% saving is one of the better ones. You use them to keep tabs on your belongings (or your pets) at all times and view their locations in the Find My app for iOS devices. Accessories to attach them to whatever you want are sold separately, but the savings on offer here will give you the spare change to do so.

Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless (Special Edition Copper Black): was AU$625 now AU$335 at Amazon Save AU$290

Sennheiser's fourth-generation wireless over-ear cans have fluctuated in price throughout the Black Friday sale and have gone lower thanks to extra coupon savings. But, an AU$290 saving isn't one to turn your nose up at either. They offer fantastic active noise-cancellation, a suite of impressive features plus admirable sound and call quality. They’re light and comfortable, plus have a 60-hour battery life.

Oral-B Pro 700 CrossAction: was AU$99.99 now AU$44 at Amazon Save AU$55.99

An electric toothbrush is always a great upgrade for your oral health and this Oral-B Pro 700 regularly sells like hot cakes. It might offer just one daily cleaning mode, but it can still remove far more plaque than an ordinary toothbrush. Its brush head rotates and pulsates, which allows it to provide a better clean than manual brushing.

Bose QuietComfort SC Headphones: was AU$499.95 now AU$299 at Amazon Save AU$200.95

If you don't care for the Immersive Audio flamboyancy of the flagship Ultra headphones, this Bose QuietComfort SC model is a mighty fine substitute. You still get legendary Bose active noise cancellation, as well as gorgeous, engaging sound and premium build quality. The 'SC' in the model name simply refers to the soft carry case it comes with.

1More Sonoflow wireless ANC headphones: was AU$129 now AU$96 at Amazon Save AU$33

Proving that you really don't need to spend much to get a great-sounding set of headphones, it's no wonder the 1More Sonoflow over-ears have been proving especially popular. You can find out why we love them so much in our 1More Sonoflow review. This deal is about AU$7 higher than the lowest we have seen, but it's still an excellent discount.

HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless: was AU$299 now AU$210 at Amazon Save AU$89

This HyperX wireless gaming headset was named the best of the year by our friends at PC Gamer thanks to its ability to deliver great sound with a crystal-clear microphone. Its brilliant 300-hour battery life also deserves a special mention. Not only that but it comes boasting DTS surround sound and a light form factor that you may forget is perched on your head.

JBL Flip 6 Portable Speaker: was AU$169.95 now AU$97 at Amazon Save AU$72

The JBL Flip 6 is one of the best Bluetooth speakers you can buy. Not only does it rock a rugged design that can withstand knocks and splashes, but it fires out a wonderful, well-balanced bassy sound. It's made to be a brilliant travel and party companion with its simple-to-use software. You can connect multiple Flip 6s together for even bigger sound.

Ring Battery Video Doorbell Plus: was AU$249 now AU$159 at Amazon Save AU$90

If you've yet to join the video doorbell party, then this latest model from Ring is your best entry point. It promises to show you a head-to-toe image of who's at your door and will do so in colour even at night. Being battery-powered, it's an absolute doddle to install and you also get motion detection and two-way talk. If you get a Ring Protection subscription, you'll also get notifications on when a package coming in for delivery is within a specified zone.

Nothing Ear (a) Earbuds: was AU$169 now AU$139 at Amazon Save AU$30

The Nothing Ear (a) buds were a pleasantly surprising highlight of 2024, serving up excellent sound and ANC performance at an accessible price point. They also get ChatGPT integration (although this only works if have a Nothing Phone) and offer an impressive 42.5 hours of battery life. They also have a really unique transparent design that sets them apart from the competition, although the yellow pair is still our favourite.