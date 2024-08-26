It's official: Amazon's second Prime Day sale of 2024 is coming – and you won't have to wait long

We like to pride ourselves on our accurate estimations of Amazon's big sales like Prime Day, but guessing the date of the next one is no longer required – Amazon has officially confirmed that Prime Big Deal Days is returning this October. While we don't have an exact date just yet, last year's Big Deal Days sale started at the stroke of midnight on October 10 and 2022's equivalent sale started on October 11, so it's fairly safe to assume 2024's Prime Big Deal Days will also kick off in the second week of October. If it starts on the Tuesday, that would land on October 8, 2024.

Prime Big Deal Days will take place in 19 countries – Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, Turkey, the United Kingdom and the United States. Not all countries get the same benefit, though.

Unlike Prime Day, in which Australia saw six days of deals compared to the United States' two, we expect each country to get the same 48-hour sale. However, we expect some countries such as Australia and Singapore to get an extended sale – usually around 65-hours based on previous events – due to the fact customers there can access deals from international storefronts including the US, UK and Japan.

While Amazon-branded products like Kindle, Ring and Echo speakers – which plaster our guides of the best ereaders, best video doorbells, best security cameras and best smart speakers – are sure to see hefty price-cuts, history leads us to assume we'll see a lot more than that.



July's Amazon Prime Day saw massive discounts from the likes of Nintendo, Sony, Bose, Sennheiser, Samsung, Apple and Dyson across a diverse range of products including gaming consoles, smartwatches and the best headphones, stick vacuums and cheap phones. But, while we expect a similar output in October, there's no word yet on specifics.

We've also got our fingers crossed for discounts to Amazon's premium services. We've seen services like Audible, Kindle Unlimited and Prime Video add-on subscriptions discounted for Prime sales before, and with Paramount Plus increasing prices this year, savings here would be welcomed.

Get the most out of October's Prime Big Deal Days Sale

If Amazon's same-day and next-day delivery, constant deals, and benefits like Prime Video haven't yet convinced you of its value, exclusive sales periods like Prime Big Days make it hard to ignore.



That's right, Prime Big Deal Days will be a Prime Member-exclusive, but that doesn't mean you have to shell out the coin for a subscription if you're yet to subscribe. New members get a 30-day free trial, so you can test out the service and gain access to the Prime-exclusive deals without paying for a subscription.

Amazon offers free domestic and international shipping on the majority of items for Prime members, so the discounted price you see is what you get. Plus, there are a range of Prime-only coupons added regularly, and Lightning Deals throughout sales events that provide even more bang for your buck if you've got your eye on the ball.

It can still take a little work to make sure you're getting the best deals, though. We recommend keeping an eye on Amazon's best seller lists during the event to see what others are buying. You can also shop in advance, adding any desired items to your wishlist rather than cart – then, when the sale comes you can easily see which products are discounted. The Amazon app and these helpful Amazon-shopping tools also make shopping even easier, and ensure you're getting a good deal.

If all that's a little too much work though, just like we did for Prime Day in July, we monitor Amazon's deals daily and pull together a list of the best in our Amazon Prime Big Deal Days hub – so all you have to do is click.

In addition to gaining access to Prime Big Deal Days, Prime Delivery and year-round discounts, Prime gives subscribers access to shows like The Boys, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, Reacher and Those About to Die, millions of songs and top podcasts on Amazon Music, a rotating collection of free ebooks with Prime Reading and a continually updated selection of free games through Prime Gaming and Twitch. Try it all without spending a cent with Amazon's 30-day free trial.